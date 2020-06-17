Negative COVID-19 tests spell freedom

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): From 21 June, government will lift many of the restrictions currently imposed on the community, Premier Alden McLaughlin announced Wednesday after news that a batch of 385 tests for COVD-19 were all negative. Since last Friday, just six positive samples from 1,378 processed tests have emerged. And with no clusters or spikes in the coronavirus here since the easing of restrictions began, Grand Cayman can now move to Suppression Level Two on Sunday.

At 4:30am on Sunday morning the hard curfew will be completed lifted, the shelter-in-place order removed and the alphabet name restrictions on the day people can visit supermarkets and other shops will come to an end.

The Curfew Time authority, which has managed the exemptions on movement, will be disbanded and people can go back to visiting friends and family at home. While social distancing protocols will still be in place and people will be required to wear masks, especially indoors, up to 25 people will be able to gather at any given time.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing, McLaughlin announced the removal of many prohibitions, from diving to pleasure boating. Salons and dentists will also be able to open and helpers and caregivers can return to work. Summer camps, day care and early learning centres, as well as other education establishments, will also be allowed to begin operating again.

The mandatory closure of offices will be lifted and most businesses will be allowed to open, though they must all practice social distancing. The premier encouraged all employers, especially those in offshore finance, to allow workers to continue working from home where possible to help them maintain the social distancing requirements.

Carnivals, parties, karaoke, dancing and contact sports remain prohibited.

The government is expected to release the full details of the regulations for Suppression Level Two before Sunday. It will include easing of more restrictions from 5 July and even more on 19 July, as Grand Cayman eases its way to Level One.

The premier said he knew that the lifting of the prohibitions would be very welcome and he was delighted to make the announcement. He said it had been made possible because of the cooperation of the wider community, which had largely obeyed the lockdown measures imposed for the last three months. He said he was happy that Cayman had been able to achieve this moment but it had been a long hard few months.

The premier warned that things were not over yet and there were major challenges regarding the virus still to come, as he pointed to the rising cases in Brazil and the United States, as well as the resurgence in China.

“Right now we are still very much in the trenches and this is but one phase,” he said.”I think we have won this round with Mr Covid, but as we look around the world it is quite possible there will be another round, or another round and another.”

McLaughlin said it was not necessarily a time for celebration because the great challenge that looms now for the Cayman Islands is how it can safely open the borders. “We are far from having won the victory,” he warned.