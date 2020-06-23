Negative COVID-19 test results welcomed

(CNS): For the second day running, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on Tuesday that there were no positive test results for COVID-19 from a batch of 451 samples. Cayman now has just 40 active cases of the disease and none of those individuals have any symptoms. The ongoing trend of negative results from the screening programme was welcomed by the premier and the governor, who said it demonstrated government’s strategy was working but urged people to remain vigilant.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said the trend in the test results was very encouraging. “There is a great feeling all around of optimism,” he said.

He added that with the move to Suppression Level 2, many more people had returned to work this week, but it appeared to be going well, with people taking the social distancing and other protocols to prevent the spread of the virus seriously. However, he warned that the “virus is still among us”, as he pointed to the need to continue the well documented protective protocols.

McLaughlin said the message had changed from “stay home Cayman” to “stay safe Cayman”, as people took more and more personal responsibility to keep themselves and others safe.

Governor Martyn Roper said he was also encouraged by the test results and two days of no positive tests. But he reminded people that around the world things were not going so well; the World Health Organization (WHO) had said that on Sunday there was the largest number of new cases reported in one day since the outbreak began. The number of confirmed virus cases is still growing rapidly in the US, Brazil, South Africa and across Latin America.

Cayman has now conducted 21,282 tests with 195 confirmed positive cases. While 40 cases remain active, all of those individuals, who are in quarantine or isolating at home, are asymptomatic. Over the last week, from around 3,000 tested samples just two positive cases have emerged, fuelling hope that the virus has burned itself out.

The HSA has also now started the IgG antibody testing. Dr Lee said that these test results will be reported in weekly blocks but they are already showing that people who have tested positive for COVID-19 here are not showing high levels of antibodies. However, he said the numbers were far too small yet to draw any conclusions about what that meant in terms of the impact of the virus on this community.