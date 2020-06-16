NCC and DoE urge move to green economy

Monday morning traffic jam (file photo)

(CNS): As Cayman emerges from the social and economic shutdown in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, local environmental experts are urging government to make it a “truly sustainable economic recovery” and use this opportunity to reset. Cayman needs to turn away from traffic-gridlock, over development and mass tourism towards climate-sensitive and resilient systems, according to a new paper by the National Conservation Council and the Department of Environment.

From rethinking cruise tourism to installing solar panels island-wide, it is time to seize the moment the DoE and the NCC say in the joint report. The document sets out several strategies and ideas government should now pursue as it begins to manage the reopening of the local economy.

“Traffic gridlock, biodiversity loss, and habitat fragmentation were all among the consequences of unbridled growth before COVID-19,” the environmental officials write in the document, Seizing the Moment to Transition to a Greener Economy.

Outlining the massive loss of wetlands and mangroves and the clearance of biodiverse primary forests and shrublands that placed several species of endemic plants and animals under threat, the document highlights the need to expand the marine parks and create a comprehensive development plan for the three Cayman Islands, as the unique biodiversity, cultural heritage and identity of Cayman remains threatened.

“Sustained rapid growth is therefore already having an appreciable impact on the quality of life that we all desire,” the paper states.

Pointing out the need for Cayman to address its own contribution to climate change, especially given the threat that rising sea levels pose to the country’s very existence, the review outlines eight major areas, from energy use to tourism, where Cayman can do things differently and create new opportunities.

“In order to assist with the islands’ economic recovery in the short-term and transition to a greener, more sustainable economy, we believe that changes must be made in eight key sectors,” the DoE and NCC say in the report.

“The intention underpinning these recommendations is to highlight opportunities for potential stimulation of employment leading to large ‘learning curve’ effects, which will generate longer term benefits.”

The document urges independence and diversification when it comes to the energy we use as Cayman is still almost entirely dependent on imported oil. Calling for a massive solar panel installation initiative and for government to negotiate an expansion of CUC’s CORE programme, the authors say that established green jobs are under threat from the limits now imposed on CORE.

The experts urge government to re-invent a high quality, truly sustainable tourism product that moves away from cruise tourism.

“We have a window of opportunity to make changes which did not seem possible when our tourism industry experienced very little down-time, changes which help us to emerge stronger than ever, with a larger and more diverse set of employment opportunities for Caymanians,” the report states.

“To facilitate the diversification of Cayman’s tourism offering away from mass cruise tourism, Cayman can direct its energy to upmarket tourism with patrons offered safe and enjoyable islands shielded from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“Our new tourism product can focus on our natural advantages of safety, clean seas and coastlines with expanded biodiversity activities showcased by trained and certified guides on the three islands,” the DoE and NCC recommend.

The report also talks about the need for building subsidies to encourage measures to improve energy efficiency and loans to install alternative energy measures. Transport is another key area of much needed reform that is outlined in the document.

“No one is looking forward to sitting in stand-still traffic again,” the authors of the paper state. “The changes we have experienced under the Shelter-in-Place restrictions can be leveraged into long lasting change… Our roads can be repurposed, retrofitted and redesigned to make our journeys quicker and more pleasant as well as reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution emissions.”

Other recommendations include accelerating the complete streets initiative, adopting measures to reduce road demand via staggered working hours and home-working policies, as well as cutting more duty and licence fees on electric tour and public buses, scooters, bicycles and other low-emission vehicles.

The NCC and DoE also urge government to reduce environmental degradation with a plan for nature that invests in the protection, restoration and sustainable management of biodiversity, and repositions nature at the heart of sustainable development.

They also recommend more work on tackling invasive species and pests, such as the feral cats and the threat of imported flora.

The comprehensive report points to the need for Cayman to realise its true agricultural potential and increase domestic output, as well as to reconnect people to their communities and launch a circular economy to reduce waste and reuse and repair much of what we throw away. This will create new jobs and business opportunities and significantly reduce imports.

At odds with this detailed document that spells out fundamental changes for a much more sustainable future for Cayman, is government’s stated aim to put development and construction at the heart of the economic recovery.

When Finance Minister Roy McTaggart appeared at a COVID-19 briefing last month to outline the government’s overall economic recovery plans, there was no mention at all of a greener economy.

McTaggart said there was nothing in the government plan that will help ‘green’ the local economy or encourage environmentally friendly projects through special inducements.