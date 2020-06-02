Moses grapples with tourism rebuild

The departure lounge at the Owen Roberts International Airport (file photo)

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has said that his ministry is now working on a three-year plan to rebuild Cayman’s tourism sector after the devastating blow delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The domestic market is likely to be the only source of income for the hospitality industry for the remainder of this year, but Kirkconnell said the plan will guide Cayman as its borders gradually open to a changed world.

The Cayman Islands tourism sector was riding high just a few months ago, enjoying record high visitor arrivals that seemed unstoppable. But in a matter of weeks the industry was decimated by the need to close the country’s borders to protect the community from the pandemic.

Even after the borders open, the tourism market will be very different, with a full recovery a long way off as travelers worry about being exposed to the virus if they travel, coupled with the fact that vacations are unlikely to be a priority as the global economy hits the doldrums.

But the minister said in a release Tuesday that the recovery of the Cayman Islands tourism industry to a pillar of the economy is the highest priority.



“Following the extraordinary air arrivals milestone of the country welcoming 502,739 stay-over visitors in 2019, my ministry and I have been working diligently to create a strategic plan that will move the tourism industry forward into economic recovery,” Kirkconnell said.

According to the release, the Ministry and Department of Tourism (DoT) have been collaborating with key stakeholders in government and the tourism community to find solutions for what lies ahead. The DoT has conducted extensive stakeholder outreach and implemented programmes specific to industry needs in the early stages of this crisis.

These include taking surveys, offering online PRIDE training, meetings with those owners and staff in the accommodation, dive and attractions business, as well as industry bodies like the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the Public Transportation Board and Hotel Licensing Board.

A needs registry has been developed for Caymanian tourism employees, and information is being collected regularly by the DoT database. The development of sanitation guidelines for the tourism sector to safely welcome visitors back has also been an important element in the first steps towards recovery.

The outcomes of stakeholder collaboration combined with extensive market research are the pillars of COVID-19 Tourism Strategy, which will focus on readiness by developing the best methodologies to reactivate the tourism sector.

But until the borders can open, and that will not be before September and unlikely to be before the end of the year, the domestic market will play a key role in jolting the life back into the sector. Given that this will only represent a fraction of the industry, the ministry said it will be looking to help tourism businesses and employees adapt to a new way of operating.

Another important element will be an extensive global marketing and promotion of Cayman in preparation for the re-opening of borders and to make it clear the country is following best practice to protect visitors with the highest safety and sanitation standards for accommodations, events, dive, tours and attractions, transportation and culinary experiences.

Kirkconnell also said that local economist and consultant Paul Byles, founder and director of FTS, will be working with the ministry to help shape the plan. He said there would be continued stakeholder engagement in the development of this new three-year plan.

“Together we will engage with the sector to ensure that new policies and safety measures are in place to ensure that our guests know we are ready to welcome them back. This is a plan for success for all Caymanians and those who support our dynamic tourism industry,” the minister said.

Right now, the order closing Cayman’s borders is due to be lifted on 1 September, but given the approach the government has taken to try to eliminate the virus, the ports are unlikely to open even then.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has noted on numerous occasions that he does not think the borders will reopen much before the end of the year. As Cayman inches towards reopening its domestic economy, the risk posed by allowing people back in without quarantining them would serve to undermine the policy approach the administration has taken.

Other regional destinations are, however, taking the risk, and despite still dealing with the spread of the virus in the community there, Jamaica plans to open up its economy in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Mexico, which is seeing a surge in the spread of the coronavirus, is planning to open several of its Caribbean resorts later this month and St Lucia, which is one of the few countries in the world right now with no active cases of the virus at all, is planning to take the risk of beginning a phased reopening as early as Thursday of this week.

Aruba is also planning to reopen to visitors before the end of June, and the US Virgin Islands became the first Caribbean destination to open its doors to visitors this week.



