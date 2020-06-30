Ministry waives $7.5M in duties

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart presents his ministry’s annual report

(CNS): The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development gave away some $7.5 million in stamp and import duties during 2019, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart told the Legislative Assembly Monday as he presented the ministry’s 2019 annual report. The minister said staff had processed 831 requests for waivers, though he did not say how many had been successful, leading to the public cash giveaway.

The issue of duty waivers remains controversial, as the decisions tend to be made behind closed doors and freedom of information requests for the waivers are futile because so much information is redacted. These waivers range from good causes through to wealthy developers and are in addition to the continued across the board duty waivers on building material and those negotiated in separate government deals.

The $7.5 million waiver for last year came against the backdrop of the ministry incurring a significant deficit in collections, largely because the customs department was moved from this ministry to the premier’s ever-growing portfolio of responsibility under the new Customs and Border Control agency.

As a result the ministry collected only $45.9 million in executive revenue, which was $137.2 million below budget. However, the budget had been forecast before it was confirmed that customs revenue would be moved at the start of 2019.

The ministry also ran over its expenses budget by $2 million, which McTaggart said was due to the higher than budgeted number of seafarers and veterans receiving health insurance, the increase in contribution rates for the defined benefit pension plan and extra funding for CINICO to maintain the capital requirements under CIMA’s insurance regulations.

Nevertheless, McTaggart was pleased with the ministry’s performance as it was able to generate on overall operating surplus of CI$300,000, which will be paid back to Cabinet this year.

One of the first financial reports to make its way to the Legislative Assembly for 2019 in line with the Public Management and Finance Law, it also received an unqualified opinion from the Office of the Auditor General.

The report shows that the ministry employs 163 people, 87% of whom are Caymanian and 67% are women. The majority of employees are over the age of 41.