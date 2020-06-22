Ministry: Students suffer COVID trauma

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly joins a press briefing by Zoom

(CNS): The education ministry believes schools will have to deal with many students who are traumatized as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic when they return in September. These metal health issues will need to be dealt with before effective learning can take place and gaps the addressed, officials have said. Following a recent critical report by the Office of Education Standards, the ministry has defended its response to the crisis and the sudden closing of the schools.

The impact of the pandemic and the trauma children may face when they return to school will be an important consideration, the ministry said in a statement released last week. “Students and their families have experienced trauma throughout the pandemic, and this needs to be addressed before learning can take place effectively.”

The statement was in response to recommendations made by school inspectors in a report published earlier this month which concluded that efforts at home learning during the coronavirus shutdown had been a poor substitute for school. It criticised the lack of coordination, the quality of teaching, as well as weaknesses and problems with digital learning.

But in response, the ministry listed a catalogue of social and economic challenges that families faced that were exacerbated by the virus. “This pandemic, and its multiple effects on the health, income and well-being of individuals and communities, put a strain on the psychological reserves of all, including students and parents or guardians,” the ministry stated.

Education officials said parents and guardians struggled during the pandemic and had difficulty supporting their children with school work, while also having to work from home or manage a range of other hardships or responsibilities. In some case students also struggled to find quiet places for learning.

“There is a need to balance the educational provision with the understanding of the strains and hardships being experienced by families in this very difficult time. Mental health for students, teachers and family members continues to be a priority area of focus,” they said.

Outlining the efforts it had made to move to home-learning and address some serious inequities that have been exposed, the ministry said some kids were going hungry. As a result teachers and principals were organising the delivery of food to hundreds of children every day.

“The number of students requiring free… school meals increased throughout the pandemic as some parents and guardians were newly unemployed or struggling for other reasons to provide nutritious meals for their families,” the ministry said. “Evidence shows that children’s learning may be significantly impacted if they are hungry, feel insecure or unsafe.”

The education officials also pointed out that setting standards and expectations for home-learning had to be balanced with the hardships being experienced by students, families and staff as a result of the pandemic.

“Several families, including teachers, lost family members overseas, lost jobs, were ill and were struggling with mental health issues,” the ministry said, adding that distance learning can be achieved effectively through a range of means to meet students’ needs. “The goal is to have all students make progress rather than to standardise the way this is done despite the different conditions.”

Given that so many children did not have access to the internet or laptops when the schools were shut down, efforts were made to track down equipment and help where possible with internet connection.

Nevertheless, access to technology was unequal and the ministry said it is seeking to introduce a programme that would provide each student with a digital device and internet access. Request have now been made to Cabinet for consideration of these proposals, officials said.

The ministry said schools will also be focusing on introducing more use of technology in schools and improving teachers’ abilities in that regard, after inspectors found a considerable disparity between their abilities to use technology to teach children.

It defended the mixed platforms used to deliver online classes, stating that there was no time to standardise things. Given that schools were using a range of platforms before the pandemic, continuing to use the different platforms eliminated the need for staff to learn entirely new programmes and save time before they could teach online.

But officials accepted that among the more than 700 education professionals, there were varying degrees of ICT competency, and experts are identifying additional training needs and guidance for the upcoming school year.

While there were some problems with attendance, the ministry said that government schools reported an average student engagement of 90% in some weeks, compared to England, where less than 40% of students engaged in online learning during the first few weeks of the pandemic

But monitoring students who were unaccounted for was reported differently, as in some cases students were not able to access the online classes but were engaging in paper-based home-learning.

The education ministry did not accept responsibility for the inequities that home-learning revealed. Instead it pointed to the socio-economic and mental health issues that have impacted families during the COVID-19 health crisis.

But officials said understanding any gaps in learning will be essential in planning for the upcoming school year and the ministry and Department of Education Services were prepared for that, with guidelines already in place for catch-up provisions.

“Schools have tracked student progress and achievement in order to identify learning gaps and provide responsive instruction. Students will also be assessed upon their return to school at the end of August to determine learning needs and for schools to implement interventions and determined catch-up provision,” the ministry stated. “A careful balance has to be found with assessing students while being mindful of their mental health and wellness as a result of the pandemic.”

Addressing learning loss and securing education will be a priority, officials said, alongside a heightened focus on students’ mental health and well-being when the new academic year begins

“We want our students to come back to a welcoming school environment and ready to learn,” officials said. “We also recognise the trauma they may have experienced as a result of the pandemic, and we need to support them carefully.”

While the ministry outlined some of the strategies developed to tackle the education fallout from the virus, officials have not said if they intend to extend the school days or terms or years.

However, the ministry has confirmed that there will be a phased return of students, physical distancing measures will be in place, along with a shift in when break, lunches and play-times take place to ensure physical distancing.

Safety protocols surrounding personal respiratory hygiene and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing measures will be in effect, as well as new protocols for pick-up and drop-off and school buses.