Minister’s wife won’t be prosecuted

Tiffany Seymour and her trainer in a video she posted to her Instagram account on 23 April

(CNS): The police have concluded their investigation, dubbed locally as ‘trainer-gate’, into the alleged breach of soft curfew by the health minister’s wife, Tiffany Seymour. The RCIPS has confirmed that there will be no prosecution against her but did not give any other details. Dwayne Seymour’s wife was accused of breaching the rules when she posted a video of herself exercising with a personal trainer at the peak of the lockdown.

It was never made clear whether the trainer had come to the minister’s family home or whether the meeting with the trainer had taken place at another location. But as the curfew at that time only provided for people to exercise with members of their household and not invite anyone into their home, the question of how the training session took place lawfully has not been addressed.

The issue caused a huge stir in the community and exploded on social media, as people commented on what appeared to be a case of ‘one rule for us and another for them’. In other countries senior officials and minister’s have resigned over curfew breaches, given the anger it fuels when people endure tough lockdown rules imposed by government leaders, who are then seen to breach them.

When CNS reporter Wendy Ledger asked the minister about the potential curfew breach at his family home at the daily COVID-19 briefing in April, it was met with a bizarre and now well-documented response.

What was seen as the threatening tone of the minister when he suggested that Ledger was either “stupid or brave” to ask such a question triggered in an outpouring of support for her and the CNS team and encouragment to keep asking questions of those in authority, regardless of how ministers choose to react.

But in the wake of that conference and in light of public anger over the matter, police moved to look at the allegations. On 29 April the police confirmed that after “receiving a number of reports” about the issue, an investigation to establish if a breach of curfew had occurred would take place.

On Wednesday RCIPS management issued a one line statement: “The RCIPS has confirmed that there is to be no prosecution against Mrs Tiffany Seymour following a reported breach of soft curfew regulations in April 2020.”