Minister’s wife won’t be prosecuted
(CNS): The police have concluded their investigation, dubbed locally as ‘trainer-gate’, into the alleged breach of soft curfew by the health minister’s wife, Tiffany Seymour. The RCIPS has confirmed that there will be no prosecution against her but did not give any other details. Dwayne Seymour’s wife was accused of breaching the rules when she posted a video of herself exercising with a personal trainer at the peak of the lockdown.
It was never made clear whether the trainer had come to the minister’s family home or whether the meeting with the trainer had taken place at another location. But as the curfew at that time only provided for people to exercise with members of their household and not invite anyone into their home, the question of how the training session took place lawfully has not been addressed.
The issue caused a huge stir in the community and exploded on social media, as people commented on what appeared to be a case of ‘one rule for us and another for them’. In other countries senior officials and minister’s have resigned over curfew breaches, given the anger it fuels when people endure tough lockdown rules imposed by government leaders, who are then seen to breach them.
When CNS reporter Wendy Ledger asked the minister about the potential curfew breach at his family home at the daily COVID-19 briefing in April, it was met with a bizarre and now well-documented response.
What was seen as the threatening tone of the minister when he suggested that Ledger was either “stupid or brave” to ask such a question triggered in an outpouring of support for her and the CNS team and encouragment to keep asking questions of those in authority, regardless of how ministers choose to react.
But in the wake of that conference and in light of public anger over the matter, police moved to look at the allegations. On 29 April the police confirmed that after “receiving a number of reports” about the issue, an investigation to establish if a breach of curfew had occurred would take place.
On Wednesday RCIPS management issued a one line statement: “The RCIPS has confirmed that there is to be no prosecution against Mrs Tiffany Seymour following a reported breach of soft curfew regulations in April 2020.”
The collegial response, and most redemptive solution for Minister Seymour at the time would have been to volunteer the equivalent fines of the publicized offense in collaboration and solidarity with the Chief of Police’s curfew mission – maybe turn it into a teachable moment. “Yeah, I’m not sure what happened there, but here’s $750 (3x$250) Mr. Commissioner, to square our account. Nobody should be having private training sessions right now”. Frankly, his stock would have improved. Instead, this has turned into yet another tiresome kabuki of the PPM/Unity team’s own creation, which has threatened a journalist, and concludes with an RCIPS investigative dismissal. These are each much bigger deals than the previous one. A lack of willingness to address and tackle corruption was one of only a handful of important critiques from the CFATF report last year. These serious complaints aren’t going away if Cabinet members and their families are openly throwing hissy-fits and proving to be above even the most petty of fines! Does this now escalate to the warehouses of never-to-be-actioned Anti-Corruption Commission files, or are we expected to forget about it, like past/present CDP drunkery?
At least say that following thorough investigation it has been determined she is innocent, and no breach occurred. Unless of course the breach did occur, the Minister did or did not mislead the Premier, the Premier did or did not know the truth when he assured the public that the allegations were just that, and we sit back watching the Governor smile as the commissioner repeats that the crime situation is stable…
I wonder whether hundreds facing court or fines over this issue might now raise a stink that it could appear that they may ultimately be guilty of not knowing the right people.
I guess the prospect of the policeman who unlawfully struck the motorcyclist with a baton while he was lying on the ground and threatened members of the public with arrest for doing nothing wrong, being arrested, is out of the question.
It appears we may have little trust in too many of our institutions, for good reason.
Governor. Did the alleged breach occur or not? Perhaps the Minister himself was misled, but it is a fair question, and whether or not the authorities deem it appropriate to prosecute, is something the public would seem to deserve clarity on (in a free and transparent democracy with the highest standards of good governance and the rule of law and all that).
This sets a dangerous precedent, not unlike the Dominic Cummnings scandal in the UK and Trump’s refusal to wear a mask in America. It sends a clear message that there are two sets of rules in place; one set for the political and financial (but not intellectual in the case of Mrs. Seymour’s incoherent husband) elite and one for everybody else who waits at home in isolation while our reserves of youth, money, sanity, patience and goodwill are slowly depleted…
