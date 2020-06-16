Miller makes bid to change Customs Law

Ezzard Miller in the LA, 20 May 2020

(CNS): Ezzard Miller, the independent member for North Side, is making another attempt to persuade government to amend the Customs Law to cut all duty on medicines and medical supplies and to introduce a provision to prevent duty being applied to returned and replaced goods on warranty. When the Legislative Assembly meets at the end of this month, opposition members will, this time, be allowed to bring private members’ motions.

The meeting, set for the 29 June, is for government to steer through yet another batch of amendment bills, largely to address compliance issues for the financial services sector.

Miller told CNS that he has filed two motions, both dealing with the customs legislation, which he hopes government will take on board.

It is his second attempt at asking government to make medicines and medical supplies duty free and he believes that this time government may be persuaded to take up the idea, which it has rejected in the past.

With an aging population needing increasingly sophisticated and expensive healthcare, including drugs and other supplies to support chronically ill patients, especially those receiving regular and often long-term cancer treatment, it is becoming more difficult for people to meet the costs, he told CNS.

Miller said that because the drugs used in such treatment are expensive, cutting duty on medicines and medical equipment, which ranges from 12-22%, will make a significant difference to patients battling increasing healthcare costs.

He is also asking government to amend the Customs Law to provide for ‘zero-invoices’ to deal with repairs and replacement of goods that people have already paid duty on.

For example, at present if a resident here needs to return a piece of electronic equipment to the store or manufacturer where it was purchased overseas because it is faulty but under warranty, when the replaced or repaired goods come back, customs charges the owner duty on the original price of the item for a second time as well as on any repairs plus shipping costs that have been incurred.

Miller said this is unfair and often costly for individuals or local businesses that have to return goods. He said that when he experienced the problem, he was advised by customs that they had to charge the duty because there was no way to create a ‘zero-invoice’. He said he was advised to seek a waiver from the finance ministry.

But he said that is not the solution to the problem. People should not have to seek such a waiver because the duty is not due as it has already been paid. He also pointed out the impracticality of seeking such a waiver every time and the discretionary nature of such an application.

Miller said a simple amendment to the law would prevent people from being penalized and paying twice when their goods are faulty through no fault of their own.

The North Side MLA has for years shot holes in the customs tariffs and government’s failure to use legislation to promote positive actions when it comes to buying goods and discourage unhealthy behaviour or inequities in retail.

Miller has, to no avail, urged several administrations to review various anomalies in the customs legislation, such as duty placed on healthy foods like vegetables while butter and sugar are duty free, and the fact that a number of imports like perfume, china and leather goods that merchants sell in their waterfront stores are all tax free.