Make stay-over tourism work for Caymanians

Mario Rankin writes: I am happy to see that more people are willing to publicly express their concerns with the premier on his statements made in a recent press conference. The statements were concerning the tourism industry and how, according to him, stay-over tourism wasn’t any great benefit to the local workforce.

He totally disregarded the fact that this sector is directly responsible for 80% of all revenues generated from tourism, and the only reason there might be some seriously unbalanced opportunities for the local people is because of a lack of proper legislation to ensure that the Caymanian people are trained, skilled and made aware through a comprehensive education programme that gives them the knowledge of the hospitality industry and all the benefits that comes along with it.

Funny thing is there was an article written in 1972 and published in the old Cayman Northwester magazine by the then head of tourism board, Mr Rody Zellzar, that highlighted the very issues we face today in the tourism industry.

In this article he stated that if there wasn’t a full, comprehensive training programme put in place then which highlighted the importance of the hospitality industry so our people would be encouraged and motivated to work in this sector of our economy, that we would certainly face imported cheap labour, because at the time they were building new hotels and this would have created a disadvantage for local people because of the low harvest of persons willing to work in that industry.

He went on to say that another hundred-room hotel wasn’t the solution at that time because of the tip of the scale, since the number of local people to fill the jobs was not that much.

What makes me really concerned is that we had this information from 1972 (48 years ago) and we’ve done absolutely nothing with it. And today, 2020, we see our one-time minister of education and two-term premier confirm an island-wide suspicion, with his utterances about the stay-over tourism and failed high school projects, that he is obviously the wrong person for the job. Luckily for us, his run on politics will come to an end in 2021.

Bear in mind, this is all being said while our islands are experiencing one of the most difficult times we’ve ever seen and with the only pillar of the economy we can call our own totally shot down and many Caymanians without work to take care of their families.

I would have hoped the person in charge would be more inclined to perform at his or her optimum and not use such a platform to express their disappointment about the failure of his government to build a cruise ship dock that would have saddled my great-grandchildren with responsibility to repay it, not to mention the damage to our environment.

The fact that he still went on to try and justify that the cruise dock was a good idea made me realise how truly ashamed I am that he is premier of these islands.

A few facts to consider:

Anyone working in the hospitality industry that is not Caymanian is either on a work permit or has some sort of residency or status. The reason the Cayman Islands struggles to have job placement for the local community is because the government has allowed those businesses to enjoy the benefits of cheap labour with no legislation to protect certain level jobs for local people. How can we get away from cheap labor? Simple. Treat cheap labour just as it is, by making sure the person coming in to work on permits in the hospitality industry are only allowed to take up the jobs which are listed specifically for them, leaving the higher paying jobs for the local people, such as bartenders, floor managers, supervisors, tour operator/tour guides. Again there has to be a full overhaul in this industry that creates the balance and guidelines needed for Caymanians to participate alongside the foreign workers that are needed.

The end of everything is only possible because something started it all. So, let’s get it started so we can all benefit in the end.