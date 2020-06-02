Lunch programme feeds kids during lockdown

(CNS Local Life): Two charities are trying to make sure that children in the Cayman Islands don’t go hungry during the coronavirus lockdown. Since the schools closed in mid-March, the Homeschool Lunch Program has been providing 465 children from 13 government schools with a healthy meal or supermarket voucher. The Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman has been supporting 208 students and Feed our Future 257 students by partnering with the Department of Education Services.

