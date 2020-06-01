Local COVID-positive cases climb to 150

CTMH Doctors Hospital drive-thru testing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that there were nine new COVID-19 positive cases since he last revealed test results on Monday. The batch consisted of over 800 test results and the positives included one traveller in quarantine, two contacts of people who had already tested positive for the virus and six cases picked up the screening process. One person reported to the hospital this weekend with symptoms, officials said.

That patient’s tests results have not yet been revealed but the individual is the first person to present at the hospital with potential COVID-19 for five weeks.

Cayman now has 74 active cases, though most are asymptomatic and the rest recovering at home or in isolation. The country has conducted almost 12,000 tests. Depending on the current population levels, which authorities have not been able to confirm, this could represent almost 20% of the people currently residing here.

With no COVID briefing Monday the results were delivered by GIS.