Local cop to take over ‘super’ role

Superintendent Robert Graham

(CNS): Superintendent Robert “Robbie” Graham returned to the UK and his family this weekend after four years in the job heading up all of the Uniform Services across the islands. And with succession planning finally working in the RCIPS, he has handed the baton to local senior police officer Brad Ebanks, who becomes the acting superintendent. Graham said he felt sure the RCIPS will continue to go from strength to strength.

Despite the current challenges presented by COVID-19, he wished the community he was leaving behind an enjoyable future.

Superintendent Brad Ebanks and Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton

“I will always remember the Cayman Islands, the wonderful community, and my many colleagues and friends. These islands will always hold a special place in my heart,” he said in a release from the RCIPS.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne thanked him for his service to the RCIPS and the Cayman community.

“His efforts and commitment made a real difference and brought the service forward, as it seeks to professionalize and become a modern, progressive, community-oriented policing service,” Byrne said.

“A renowned international wildlife painter, I am sure he will paint a wonderful, colourful picture of the Cayman Islands when he returns home. On behalf of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, I wish him health and happiness into the future.”

During his time with here Graham donated some of his art to humanitarian efforts within the Cayman Islands for auctions and beautification, and he will be focusing on this side of his life as he returns home to his family, who did not follow Graham to Cayman, and retires from policing.

During his time here Graham was very much focused on police work, the release stated. He was heavily involved in the creation of community policing, which has been very popular with the public. That unit has also been enhanced with civilian Community Safety Officers.

Graham was also instrumental in reestablishing the traffic unit after it had been merged with the main service under the previous commissioner.

Graham said the projects had been the highlight his time here with the RCIPS because of the effective and positive impact they have had on policing in the Cayman Islands.

“I am also particularly proud of delivering on the government’s strategic priority to introduce community safety officers across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, and we are already seeing the positive impact this has made, as they continue to work closely with our communities and for our communities,” he said.

“There have been so many policing challenges presented by the many large events that have taken place over the last four years. They have included the CayMAS and Batabano carnivals, Pirates Week, a royal visit and also the KAABOO music festival, which have all been very successful,” he added.

