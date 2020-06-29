Local case and returnees push up COVID tally

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported three new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, as one local transmission and two returning travellers pushed the current tally up to 199. The three positive results came with 620 negative test samples from the screening programme conducted since Friday. But just one more locally acquired case in the batch means there have been just two community virus transmissions over the last week from 2,910 tests.

All three people are asymptomatic and join another six active but asymptomatic cases here. Cayman has now conducted 23,280 PCR tests.

There will be no COVID-19 briefings this week until Friday. Premier Alden McLaughlin said at the last update that “we have reached a point now where it is not necessary for us to have two press conferences every week”, and as the Legislative Assembly is sitting until Thursday, there will be only one televised update.

However, Dr Lee is expected to continuing releasing PCR test results on a daily basis. On Friday there will also be an update on the new antibody testing programme.

Provided there is no surge in positive test results this week, the premier is expected to detail further easing of remaining restrictions on Friday as Cayman moves towards a new normal, where masks, social distancing, hygiene protocols and common sense will be the main ways of keeping people safe from any lingering community transmission of COVID-19.