Latest COVID-19 samples all negative

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): There have been no positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Monday. The laboratories have processed 461 more samples, all of which were negative for COVID-19, as Cayman emerged from the shelter-in-place orders. While 20,831 tests have now been carried out, Dr Lee told CNS that, as of 20 June, 18,147 individuals people had been tested.

The difference between the two numbers is because some healthcare workers and other emergency and front-line staff have been tested on several occasions. But there are an estimated 59,000 people living in the Cayman Islands, the test numbers represent around 32% of the entire population of the Cayman Islands and almost half of the current workforce.

Cayman’s positive tally remains at 195 but 146 people have recovered. There are now 48 active cases, all of which are asymptomatic and the one person who had been hospitalized has now recovered. Meanwhile, 349 people remain either in self-isolation at home or in government quarantine.

Cayman has now moved down to Suppression Level 2 but testing will continue as the aim is to try and eliminate the virus as far as possible and continue to contain what has so far been a relatively limited spread.

More details about what happens next for Cayman and further test results are expected at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing on CIGTV.