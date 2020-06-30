Last call for October electoral roll

(CNS): The Elections Office is reminding would-be voters that Wednesday is the last opportunity for people to register to join the electoral roll that will be published in October. The office has also released the calendar of events that will lead up to the General Election on Wednesday 26 May, which is 329 days away. Anyone who wants to vote in 2021 must register with the elections office before 4 January.

The need to verify new voters and go through a consultation process creates a lag in the system here than can see people wait as much as six months before they appear as qualified voters on the roll. Anyone who registers on 2 July, for example, will not appear on the register until December.

Given the time lag, people who are eligible to vote are urged to register as soon as possible to secure that right in the national ballot next year.

As of 1 April, there were 28,000 voters on the register but there are believed to be several more thousand people entitled to vote that have opted not to register. While some point to the paperwork as a barrier to registration, being caught up in the jury pool is another.

But this year activists are urging as many people to register and to go out and vote in order to revolutionize the political status quo and remove the old guard. While campaigning has already begun for some likely candidates for 2021, who is going to run where is very unlikely to emerge in full until Nomination Day on 31 March, as candidates jostle for the competitive edge under the system of single-member constituencies.

This is only the second time that Cayman will be voting under the system of one man, one vote in 19 seats, and candidates have likely learned lessons from the outcome of 2017. It is possible that more politicians and would-be candidates will be campaigning and running on combined platforms, even if they do not run under official party banners.

The results of the last election demonstrated that independent candidates will struggle to take power even when in the majority. Promises made on the campaign trail by lone candidates are even less likely to be fulfilled than those made by parties or teams, as backroom deals and horse trading leads elected officials to seek a path to power over their campaign platform.

The deal that created the current Government of National Unity between former sworn political rivals, PPM leader Alden McLaughlin, CDP leader McKeeva Bush and three previously independent candidates, has never been revealed. But the outcome was a lesson for both would-be MLAs and voters about inconclusive results and the weakness of independent candidates.