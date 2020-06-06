Inquiry opens after woman found in pool

(CNS): Police have confirmed that they are looking into the death of a woman found unconscious in a swimming pool at an address on South Sound Road Wednesday, but do not suspect foul play. The RCIPS said the woman, who was 29 years old, died Thursday evening in the Critical Care Unit, where she had been in a serious and life-threatening condition since she was removed from the pool.

Police said she died of unspecified injuries and that the cause of her death would be determined by the postmortem.

The woman was found around 4:30pm om 3 June by residents at the apartment block, who pulled her out of the poll and began CPR until the ambulance arrived and EMTs took over medical assistance. She was taken to hospital where she “succumbed to her injuries”, police said, though they did not reveal what had happened.