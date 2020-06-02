Inmates refuse food at HMP Northward

HMP Northward

(CNS): Three prisoners housed in HMP Northward’s best facility have begun refusing food, prison officials have said. It is not clear if this is a hunger strike to draw attention to a specific grievance or just because of the poor standard of food being served. According to a short release from the prison, the men began refusing food Monday evening, but have not made a formal compliant.

Prison management said that the inmates are being housed at the Enhanced Rehabilitation Unit (ERU), which “is the very best that that HMCIPS has to offer”.

They were moved there along with other prisoners to address the internal crowing at the jail and protect prisoners from the spread of COVID-19 by spacing them out.

The unit is usually home to inmates who are working in the community and transitioning out of prison. But management said it was made clear to the men when they moved to this unit that it would not include opportunities to begin community placements because all community work is currently on hold due to the coronavirus curfews.

The prison said it was managing their refusal to eat the food provided in accordance with internal policy and procedures, and management was disappointed the inmates had not used the channels provided or utilized the internal procedures to raise their complaints.

“Communication channels between inmates and prison officers remain open and active, and feedback from prisoners, as always, is fully encouraged. It is disappointing that the prisoners did not raise any concerns they have through the internal complaints processes,” officials said in the release. “The option exists for prisoners to raise issues of concern to the Independent Monitoring Board and they chose not to do this either.”

This situation is being driven by just the three prisoners and does not involve any of the other residents, the prison management added.