Honda Fit stolen near Health City

Stolen Honda Fit

(CNS): A bright red Honda Fit was stolen Saturday morning in East End. The company car for Signs Solutions, which has the logo on each side of the vehicle, was last seen around 9am and was gone by 12:30pm on Saturday, 6 June. It was parked at the back of ShopRight, an Indian grocery store located at 101 Heron Place Building, next to the Blue Cilantro Restaurant and very close to Health City Cayman Islands. The police have been notified about the stolen vehicle, the owners said.