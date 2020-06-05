Homeowners snap up green energy option

(CNS): The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure (CPI) has re-allocated 700 kilowatts from the government’s Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) power capacity, paving the way for affordable and smaller homes to include solar panels and allowing more people in the community to use renewable energy while remaining on the CUC grid. The policy change was implemented last month and within a week the full allocation for the private sector had been snapped up by homeowners, officials said.

Grand Cayman’s electricity provider recently closed the popular CORE programme, stating it was fully subscribed and, given that it is subsidized by regular customers, there were no plans to expand the programme.

This meant it was very difficult for individual homeowners to make the much-needed switch to alternative energy as they could no longer remain connected to the grid as a back-up unless they owned a sophisticated battery system or were generating enough energy to join the Distributed Energy Resource (DER) programme, where CUC would store the power.

However, government had been allocated 1MW of CORE capacity for use in the public sector which has remained largely untapped. Therefore, the ministry responsible for infrastructure recently issued a policy directive to give almost three quarters of that capacity back into the community to provide 500kW for residential consumers, 100kW for private sector affordable homes 2,000 square feet or less, and 100kW for homes built under the National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) programme.

Solar companies have been asked to provide solar to people living in low cost homes built by government and the private sector at an affordable rate to help these homeowners cut down their energy costs.

The ministry made this move in early May but within a week the applications received exceeded the 500kW allocation for residential consumers and all applications are now being reviewed. There is, however, some capacity remaining from 100kW allocated to affordable homes and owners are invited to apply (see here).

CPI Minister Joey Hew said the reallocation was part of government’s stimulus package and would also help towards its plan to reduce the Cayman Islands’ dependence on fossil fuels.

“The government is confident that this will have an immediate and direct effect across the industry, in particular to our residents, the small businesses in this sector and energy sustainability,” he said.

“We anticipate that this will provide local jobs in around eight to ten companies while helping to reduce our carbon footprint. We will continue work to foster the development of a sustainable energy industry in our Islands as set out in our National Energy Policy,” he added.

CUC’s Vice President, Customer Services and Technology, Sacha Tibbetts said CUC supported the decision by government to reallocate this capacity and re-boot what has been a very popular programme.

Not only does this revive the CORE programme at a time when the economy is slowing down and in need of such a stimulus, but also I am especially pleased that a specific portion has been allocated to affordable housing and to the National Housing Development,” he said. “This allocation of CORE will provide a CO2 reduction of approximately 635 tonnes per year.”

The CORE programme, which was revised and approved by the regulator in 2012, has been very popular with both residential and commercial customers. The programme has allowed customers to connect small scale solar systems or wind turbines to CUC’S distribution system and to reduce their monthly energy bills by generating their own electricity while remaining connected to the CUC grid.

The programme is subsidized by non-CORE customers as the rate paid to CORE customers for their electricity production is higher than the cost CUC would normally incur and charge to customers for the same energy.

To date the total number of connected customers is 482, equal to 6MW of alternative power, providing a CO2 reduction of about 5,432 tonnes per year.

However, government has far greater ambitions for increasing alternative energy sources. According to the National Energy Policy, it intends to cut fossil fuel use by 70% over the next 16 years. When government released its energy policy in 2017 only 0.9% of power generated in Cayman came from non-fossil fuels, a long way from the goal it has set for 2037.

While the addition of the solar farm in Bodden Town and the growth of CORE has fuelled an increase in green energy, in 2019 CUC said it was then producing just 2.5% of the company’s energy capacity through green sources. It is not clear by how much that has increased over the last year.

CUC also has its own energy plan and claims it will be producing a quarter of the power it supplies through renewable energy by 2025, which means green power will need to increase ten times the current level over the next five years.

CUC said it is currently going through the implementation phase of its Integrated Resource Plan, which provides a general roadmap for energy generation plans for the next 30 years. Once implemented, the plan will see a “a rapid increase in renewables connected to the grid which will provide cleaner energy at competitive and more stable costs”.