Home working here to stay for civil service
(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has said that the “silver lining” from COVID-19 has been the seamless transition many civil servants made to doing their jobs at home. Manderson said that home working would become a more common option in future, even as public sector offices start to reopen, because of how well some civil servants have adapted and could “fundamentally change the way we operate”.
As well as alleviating the traffic problems Cayman had been experiencing before the coronavirus pandemic led to the lockdown, it also offers public sector workers a better work-life balance. Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, the DG outlined how smoothly things had gone when government workers switched from the office to working from home.
“There is always a silver lining in a crisis like this,” Manderson said, as he confirmed that home working would become a more permanent policy for civil servants. “We have learned so much about what we can do at home. Some transitions have been seamless,” he added.
Manderson explained how his own personal assistant had done all the work she normally does for him from home without any issues. “Everything I would have asked her to do in the office she has done from home,” he said, despite saying he wanted her to come back. “I never would have believed that was possible.”
Manderson said he had seen work permit and planning applications all being process by government employees at home, and even naturalization applications and swearing in new citizens via Zoom.
“None of those things we would have thought possible just a few months ago, so this has fundamentally changed the way we operate as a civil service and made us much better,” he added.
Governor Martyn Roper revealed that the civil service was launching a new voluntary payroll community support initiative to allow government workers to donate directly to the Needs Assessment Unit so they can help even more Caymanians who have been badly hit by the pandemic and lost their jobs.
Almost all civil servants have retained their jobs and have been on full pay throughout the crisis. As a result, Manderson said, many civil servants had approached him about how they could help their fellow citizens who have not been as fortunate.
The DG explained that it was a voluntary programme, with civil servants allowed to chose to donate a one-off sum or a monthly contribution. Public sector workers can choose both the amount and the period they want to donate.
Manderson said the aim was to support the NAU to give that very hard working department more funds to give out. He said it may be expanded to charities down the line depending on the success and it would begin being deducted from those who have signed up from August’s salary.
The NAU has seen levels of unprecedented demand as a result of the economic shutdown. The unit is helping more than 3,000 families in one way or another and is dealing with around 60 applications every day.
Category: Government Administration, Politics
I am so proud of our civil servants. I have conducted business with the civil service throughout the lock down and have no complaints. I received email responses on weekends and late at night.
I think the civil service give back to the NAU program is a wonderful idea. I hope all businesses follow their lead.
Work permit and planning applications being processed. Yeaahhhh right
Can Mr Manderson appoint another Compliance Officer to Planning. At present there is only one to deal with all offences in Grand Cayman. As a result a flagrant violation of Zoning regulations has continued on S. Church St for more than 6 months without any steps being taken to prosecute. I am sure this is happening all over the island.
When are they going to answer the phone?
it’s a shame alden and crew don’t do the same
Oh my god. You are going to plug the NAU funding hole with contributions from civil servant’s salaries?! Whatever happened to our input/output system of budgeting?! You cannot have government employees funding a government department! Governor, what ARE you doing?! Excuse the language I did not use (but wish I could), but we got lectures about “good governance” for well over a decade which was initially a cliche and then those were backed up by action by McKeeva was arrested and CHEC stopped from building the port – now we see the UK actively endorsing and facilitating things that are undoubtedly BAD governance. If civil servants want to help because they’ve continued receiving full generous salary and benefits to ‘work from home’ which for many, many, many of them will have meant doing absolutely nothing, they should be DONATING their money, AFTER they receive ALL of it, to the NGOs doing the real work of putting actual food in actual mouths. They should NOT be encouraged or even given the option of giving some of their salary to a different government department than theirs, which (NAU) is meant to be funded by inputs received from the Treasury by way of LA appropriation in exchange for outputs determined by the LA. With this move the UK is officially announcing its support for ‘bad governance if it sounds good’. This is not a good development.
I hope the government is going step in and review all of the unethical practices of many of the private sector businesses. Including wrong dismissal and unlivable salary cuts.
Read this article. Scary times we live in. Mental disorders and suicides would increase dramatically.
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/13/854014403/your-boss-is-watching-you-work-from-home-boom-leads-to-more-surveillance
Well work permit processing must be pretty easy process under Alden’s administration…submit application with FEE..boom granted indefinitely subject to annual fee payment!
Does she have family? Talk to them and ask what they think about it. Is she supposed to be available 24×7 or she can disconnect her wifi at 8pm? Does she get uninterrupted 8 hours of sleep that starts not later than 10pm? What is her stress level?
What is he talking about? I am finding it harder than ever to get some government departments and authorities to perform the basic functions under their remit.
For many people, working from home can put their mental health at risk, causing feelings of isolation and disconnection. When you don’t have an office to show up to, you miss out on opportunities for regular social interaction and connection with co-workers.
The lines between work and home can blur and make it hard to ‘turn it off.’” As a result, one might find herself logging more work hours, some of which might cut into her family time or affect her sleep schedule
Because one is not present in an office, she may feel pressure to be online every hour, make yourself constantly available or otherwise prove she’s spending her time in a productive way.
Wow, that is great news for everyone that is running a side business, now they can just come in a couple times a week to use the big colour printer.
On a serious point I would like to know how the CIG intends to monitor work given the issues we have had in the past and the perhaps unfortunate perception that this organization is not as productive as it should be.
Only a man can have such a twisted view on working from home.
For as long as schools remain shut, it’s highly likely that the responsibility for caring and educating those children will fall upon the woman of the household, all while trying to maintain their own workload, and do housework.
It’s no surprise that so many women report sky high stress levels that result in a variety of mental health issues.
Be interesting to see how they handle privacy and confidentiality issues with home working. Effectively what CIG seems to be doing is moving sensitive information into a non-secure domestic environment for processing and legally that’s a nasty can of worms.