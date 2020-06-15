Home working here to stay for civil service

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has said that the “silver lining” from COVID-19 has been the seamless transition many civil servants made to doing their jobs at home. Manderson said that home working would become a more common option in future, even as public sector offices start to reopen, because of how well some civil servants have adapted and could “fundamentally change the way we operate”.

As well as alleviating the traffic problems Cayman had been experiencing before the coronavirus pandemic led to the lockdown, it also offers public sector workers a better work-life balance. Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, the DG outlined how smoothly things had gone when government workers switched from the office to working from home.

“There is always a silver lining in a crisis like this,” Manderson said, as he confirmed that home working would become a more permanent policy for civil servants. “We have learned so much about what we can do at home. Some transitions have been seamless,” he added.

Manderson explained how his own personal assistant had done all the work she normally does for him from home without any issues. “Everything I would have asked her to do in the office she has done from home,” he said, despite saying he wanted her to come back. “I never would have believed that was possible.”

Manderson said he had seen work permit and planning applications all being process by government employees at home, and even naturalization applications and swearing in new citizens via Zoom.

“None of those things we would have thought possible just a few months ago, so this has fundamentally changed the way we operate as a civil service and made us much better,” he added.

Governor Martyn Roper revealed that the civil service was launching a new voluntary payroll community support initiative to allow government workers to donate directly to the Needs Assessment Unit so they can help even more Caymanians who have been badly hit by the pandemic and lost their jobs.

Almost all civil servants have retained their jobs and have been on full pay throughout the crisis. As a result, Manderson said, many civil servants had approached him about how they could help their fellow citizens who have not been as fortunate.

The DG explained that it was a voluntary programme, with civil servants allowed to chose to donate a one-off sum or a monthly contribution. Public sector workers can choose both the amount and the period they want to donate.

Manderson said the aim was to support the NAU to give that very hard working department more funds to give out. He said it may be expanded to charities down the line depending on the success and it would begin being deducted from those who have signed up from August’s salary.

The NAU has seen levels of unprecedented demand as a result of the economic shutdown. The unit is helping more than 3,000 families in one way or another and is dealing with around 60 applications every day.