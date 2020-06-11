Home learning unequal, report finds

East End Primary School Teacher Elvie Clarke teaching her Year 2 class via Zoom

(CNS): The inequality of access, unreliability of technology and a lack of a strategy to help teachers use online platforms well has made home learning “an imperfect substitute to school-based provision”, according to a new report by the Office of Education Standards (OES). This will lead to problems for schools when they return because there will be significant learning gaps between students, the inspectors found. Schools will also have to contend with a whole new health and safety regime to protect students from the COVID-19 virus.

Following the government’s decision to lock down the Cayman Islands in order to protect the community from COVID-19, schools were closed from 15 March and are not expected to reopen until late August or early September for the start of the next academic year. In April the Ministry of Education asked the OES to begin a review of home learning.

Soon after schools were closed, the Department of Education Services and schools began making provision for home learning, largely via online platforms. Although it has worked reasonably well for some schools and students, there have been numerous problems for others, with wide disparity in teaching standards.

“Teachers demonstrated variable levels of confidence in using technology,” the OES inspectors said in a summary of the report, which was published Thursday. “Students’ attendance during online teaching sessions was noted to fluctuate and this adversely affected their learning and progress.”

A number of teachers did not collaborate with the inspectors and others did not even provide regular online classes, as judged necessary, the report said.

“The irregularity and variable quality of online learning accounts for some inconsistency in progress. Clear guidance is required from the Ministry of Education to ensure all staff provide adequate teaching sessions to promote satisfactory learning and progress for all students,” the inspectors wrote in the report.

While they identified many problems relating to home learning, the most specific was access to technology. Around 750 children did not have access to laptops at all when schools closed. In addition, many more children were not connected to the internet at all or had poor connections. Inspectors said students’ access to technology had to be improved as a result of the obvious inequity.

“An appropriate educational digital strategy is required to maximise learning for all students during this COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said.

But for many students it’s not just during this pandemic that their education will be undermined by poor access to technology. The inspectors said that without a well-resourced digital strategy for all students, they will not be able to compete in an international context.

“Students need to learn using technology and need access to the most up-to-date resources to do so,” the inspectors found.

Although efforts by teachers and charities did get laptops into several children’s hands, when the inspectors concluded this report just over two weeks ago, more than 300 students across the Cayman Islands still did not have access to computers. And as of 8 May, 533 children were still unable to access online lessons, the report found.

Even for some who could get online, poor WiFi connectivity in some districts hampered their experience, as inspectors observed that they “clearly struggled as a result of unreliable or weak internet connection” in the live classes.

The need to switch to online learning also exacerbated the day to day challenges that teachers face with the varying abilities of students in their classes, including those with special needs. Inspectors noted that some teachers struggled to effectively meet the range of students’ needs in the online learning environment.

“Although accustomed to providing for a range of abilities within school, teachers found this more difficult in a remote learning setting,” they stated.

There were also concerns that several hundred more children are described as “unaccounted for” in the report. In other words, students have not engaged in any online learning at all and their parents have not responded to efforts to contact them.

While the report commended the efforts of teachers to quickly come up with a strategy for teaching kids online in the face of the sudden closing of the schools and praised some of the work being done, it found numerous problems that will not be easily resolved. In addition, only around one third of students due to sit exams this summer feel prepared to take those critical tests.

The inspection report sets out a long list of recommendations for the education ministry and schools to contend with and points out that catch-up strategies will be needed.

“The quality of students’ learning and their academic progress is of concern and there will be a need for curriculum content to be revisited and retaught in the next academic session,” the inspector said. “A common national strategy, as well as localised, school-level solutions need to be agreed, planned and financed.”

With students’ progress “not as brisk or as consistent across all subjects and in all classes” as in school, the inspectors warned that students are missing important opportunities to work collaboratively with their peers.

The inspector have set out a list of around a dozen recommendations for education, covering everything from improving access to technology to coherent ‘catch-up’ plans, which could mean lengthening the school day or even lengthening the next two academic years.