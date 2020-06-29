Health City opens antibody tests to all

Health City Cayman Islands is offering COVID-19 antibody tests

(CNS): Anyone who wants to know if they have had COVID-19 can now take an antibody test at Health City Cayman Islands, as the East End hospital has received some 5,000 approved kits for the blood tests that can tell people if they have had the disease. HCCI’s clinical director, Dr Binoy Chattuparambil, explained that with so many people being asymptomatic here, the tests will help officials determine the prevalence of COVID-19 and the potential level of immunity to it.

In addition to satisfying people’s curiosity, giving them an idea of their probable immunity and the prevalence in Cayman, this type of testing is very important for epidemiological studies, since this is a new virus and scientists are working hard to learn as much as they can to curb the spread, improve treatment and ultimately develop a vaccine.

Dr Chattuparambil pointed out that by adding this testing to the arsenal used to fight the spread of COVID-19 here, Cayman is now one of the safest places in the world regarding this virus.

“With the introduction of antibody testing, in addition to the PCR testing and all modalities of treatment, the Cayman Islands has the complete package in detecting and fighting COVID-19,” Dr Chattuparambil said.

“We are already at number three in the world for PCR testing per population. Our results show we are one of the safest places on Earth right now, so it is a very proud moment for me, and the public should take great comfort, because we can say we are living in a country that is very safe in terms of COVID-19,” he added.

He explained that these tests, also known as immunoglobulin testing, detect antibodies in the blood which are developed as part of the body’s immune system’s defence against viruses and diseases.

There are two types of immunoglobulin that could be present in the bloodstream following exposure to COVID-19. Immunoglobulin M (IgM) is the first antibody to appear in the response to initial exposure indicating recent or current infection. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) protects you against infection by ‘remembering’ which germs you have been exposed to before and appears in the bloodstream 14 days following infection.

“When you get a virus, your body will form antibodies to fight it. So usually if there is subsequent infection or entry of the virus into the body, these preformed antibodies will fight the virus,” Dr Chattuparambil said. “By knowing you have this antibody, you know you are most likely safe because you are immune to a subsequent infection by the same strain of the virus.

The antibody test is quick and simple, requiring only 3cc of blood to be drawn and results are back in under an hour. But this antibody testing does not determine whether an individual has an active or past infection, as it cannot differentiate between IgM and IgG antibodies. Therefore, everyone who tests positive for antibodies should also take a PCR test.

“If the PCR test is negative, it means the infection was past and they have IgG immunity,” Dr Chattuparambil explained.

Public Health has been directing all COVID-19 testing in the Cayman Islands, and the antibody testing at Health City will feed into the national tracking of the rate of infection in the local population.

The test kits that are being used at HCCI are from Roche Diagnostics, one of two antibody test systems approved for use by Public Health England in May 2020.

Although HCCI has focused on testing its own and other front-line workers, the facility is opening up testing to the general public, and is taking bookings for testing appointments.

Test results are sent to the patient or referring physician by email within 24 hours. All patients who test positive will be contacted by Public Health for follow-up PCR testing to determine if their infection is past or present.

