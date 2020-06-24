Gov’t and Cisco create WiFi hotspots across islands

To join, select the network “Community Wifi” on your personal device

(CNS): The Ministry of Commerce has partnered with IT company Cisco to provide free public wireless internet access at ten community sites across all three islands. As the three-month lockdown comes to an end, the service has been launched to help people connect with family, friends and online resources, officials said in a release. The infrastructure and equipment was donated by Cisco to help bridge the digital divide.

The hotpots, which are primarily located at government operated civic centres and facilities, will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They include the District Administration Building on Cayman Brac and Government House on Little Cayman. The other eight locations are on Grand Cayman at the George Town and West Bay public libraries, the James M. Bodden, North Side, William Allen McLaughlin and South Sound community centres, as well as the Seafarer’s Association Meeting Hall and the UCCI Campus.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew said during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing that while some of these locations already have open WiFi, the internet service had been upgraded and the WiFi was now outside the buildings, allowing for greater access. He said they would offer stronger and more dependable connectivity, and as government facilities they would be easy for residents to find.

OfReg was responsible for coordinating the project, while the installation was managed by local IT company, Unified Technologies, while the bandwidth for the hotspots was provided by Flow.

Hew thanked those involved for working together to get all the necessary infrastructure in place and the project off the ground within a short time-frame.

“This is a fantastic project that will serve a great purpose for many people – students, families and even young entrepreneurs,” he said. “We recognise that some people may not have access to the internet so I feel sure that these hotspots will be welcomed across our islands, especially at this time.”

Shari Slate, VP and Chief Inclusion and Collaboration Officer for Cisco, said internet access is more critical than ever. “Now is the time for business and government leaders to step up and work together to close the digital divide so we can create a digital and inclusive future where no one is left behind,” she added.

The project was funded through Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration initiative.