Governor credits mass testing as solution

(CNS): Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Cayman Islands back in March public health officials have tested 18,605 people, which places this jurisdiction among the top three countries in the world for per capita testing. Governor Martyn Roper credited this mass screening for enabling authorities to lift a significant number of the restrictions this weekend.

Speaking at Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, the governor said he hoped the news about the easing of restrictions would give everyone a lift because they deserved it for the hard work and cooperation that has got Cayman this far. But he said he believed it was the mass testing that had played the key role in managing the pandemic here.

“Testing has been an outstanding success of our response,” he said, noting Cayman’s third place on the world testing table per capita. “It gives us the confidence to be able to move to Suppression Level Two because we have such a large evidence base to open up safely.”

Roper pointed out that there was still a lot of uncertainty and complexity around the world and some very difficult situations regarding the virus, especially in the United States.

“But we, at least, have got ourselves into a very positive position,” he stated. He added that government lockdown measures are being reduced all the time but the onus is now on everyone to show individual responsibility.

Roper urged people not to let their guard down and to ensure they followed hygiene and social distancing protocols, as he thanked the public for their part in getting to this point.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed the good news that there were no positive cases in Wednesday’s batch of 385 processed results. Out of a total of 18,605 tests, 193 samples have been confirmed positive since testing began in March.

With just one fatality and 132 people having recovered from the virus, there are now just 60 active cases here but 58 people who tested positive remain asymptomatic. Of the two symptomatic patients, one is recovering in isolation at home and the other remains in the hospital. Dr Lee said that this person is stable and does not need any help with breathing.

He also revealed that while the screen testing programme continues on Grand Cayman, it has ended on Cayman Brac. He said that 51% of residents on that island have now been tested but just three cases have emerged, all of whom have long recovered, indicating that the virus is very unlikely to be present on the Brac now.

While the virus is still here on Grand Cayman, there are still no spikes or clusters since government began easing restrictions. Just under 400 people remain in government quarantine or self isolation.

Those in quarantine are mostly Caymanians and residents who have returned home in recent weeks from countries where there are still worrying levels of the virus, such as the US and the UK. Those who have tested positive or are contacts of those people remain in self-isolation at home under the supervision of public health.

Dr Lee also welcomed the success at Oxford University in the UK of trials of the drug dexamethasone for helping people who are very sick with COVID-19.

He explained that this is an inexpensive steroid that has now been cleared to use on coronavirus patients; it is a widely available drug used to treat many diseases and conditions. He said Cayman has stocks of the drug and it could be used here if it is required.