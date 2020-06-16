Government relaunches Ready2Work

(CNS): With unemployment expected to climb to 19% this year, government is relaunching a 2016 jobs programme to help those in the tourism sector retrain for a new field of work. Following the economic collapse as a result of measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism has been especially hard hit and is now “barely alive”, Premier Alden McLaughlin said last week, as he announced the comeback of Ready2Work.

The on-the-job training initiative encourages employers to take on local people and train them as they work with financial backing from government. The immediate aim is for bosses to take on former tourism workers in an apprentice or internship programme and teach them a new trade while government pays the trainees for up to six months.

Hoping that this will see people who once in tourism jobs “retool and repurpose” for a new future, McLaughlin said those who sign up for the Ready2Work programme would receive one-on-one training in a job placement, a stipend from government, counselling and other support such as childcare, and ultimately a structured pathway to employment.

More than 2,700 Caymanians from the tourism sector have registered with government for help and the Needs Assessment Unit is helping some 10,000 people and dealing with around 60 new applicants every day, so getting locals back to work will be critical to rebuilding the local economy.

Although Cayman has closed its ports officially until the end of August, the premier has said on a number of occasions that the shutdown will be extended and the borders are unlikely to open to any visitors until almost the end of the year. And even as tourism does slowly reopen in a post COVID-19 world, there will be significantly fewer visitors than before the pandemic.

Consequently, hundreds of workers will be looking at a long-term shift from tourism and government is hoping that the Ready2Work programme will help transition unemployed locals into new careers.

The programme helped around 100 job seekers in the first year. The budget for the initiative was increased in 2017 but no figures relating to its success or failure have been released since then.