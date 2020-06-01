Government of National Unity approval rating

(CNS): We are now less than a year away from the 2021 General Elections, and while the Government of National Unity has been working under extreme stress over the last few months, it has also had three years to put its policies in place. How well individual Cabinet members and ministry councillors have performed during the current crisis may well colour their overall approval rating, but this survey is intended to cover the whole of the last three years.

It is important to remember that we elect our representatives to act on our behalf in good times and bad. The COVID-19 pandemic is a unique situation but a crisis in the form of a hurricane could strike us any year. We expect government to rise to any occasion and each minister must be prepared to manage the fallout of any disaster, as well as improve the work of their ministry and all the departments within their responsibility under normal circumstances.

The following poll is not a scientific survey but a snapshot of public opinion, and will remain open for one week. It should take under a minute to complete.