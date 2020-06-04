Foundation surveys potential recipients

(CNS): The charitable foundation that was kick-started with a $1 million seed donation from billionaire Ken Dart to help with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is working out how it will allocate the money, as pledges to add to the fund begin to come in from the private sector. The R3 Cayman Foundation said it is shaping its grant application process and asking those who might apply for the cash to complete a survey detailing the help they need.

The money will be going to organisations and charities that provide support for the Cayman community in disaster preparedness, relief or recovery in the Cayman Islands. The survey will enable R3 to develop an understanding of the needs and where the resources can add optimum value to existing providers, not just in response to COVID-19 but also in preparing for future disasters.

“Since launching last month, our goal has been to define how the funds that are available to us should be allocated to best add value and have the most positive impact on our community,” said Bryan Hunter, Chairman of R3’s board of directors.

“We have established three committees focused on each phase of the disaster cycle – Readiness, Relief and Recovery – to agree the areas of focus, collaborate with others already working in the field and set up a robust application process that avoids duplication and maximizes efficiency and impact.”

To do that the board must understand what type of assistance is needed most, what support services are currently being providing by others and where the gaps are, Hunter added.

The survey questions indicate that the R3 will be looking to help through existing organisations like food banks, those supporting the unemployed, the elderly or sick, helping children learn to read or other community support efforts.

The fund will be used to help alleviate the devastating economic impact of the current pandemic on many people in the community right now. But Hunter said R3 is also looking further ahead to increase the country’s preparedness for the next potential disaster and a longer-term sustainable future.

“We encourage any individuals or groups who would be open to collaborating with R3 in the areas of disaster readiness, relief or recovery, to complete the survey,” he said. “Our decision-making will be guided by the information we receive.”

So far, in addition to the starter money, other private sector entities have committed around $2 million, but that money will need to double if the fund is to get more cash from Dart, who has pledged to match other private sector donations up to an additional $4 million.

The current deadline to complete the survey is Monday, 8 June.