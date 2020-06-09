Five added to COVID-19 tally as tests pass 15k

CMO Dr John Lee at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Health workers in Cayman have now tested 15,423 people, which is a quarter of the local population, for COVID-19, putting the country in the top three jurisdictions in the world for per capita testing and painting a clear picture for policymakers about the prevalence of the coronavirus. Five more positive cases were revealed today from the latest batch of 696 screen samples, all of which are asymptomatic, bringing the local tally to 176 cases.

Speaking at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that 104 people have now officially recovered from the virus and 70 are asymptomatic; just one person has symptoms but has not been admitted to hospital and is recovering in isolation at home.

As he presented the results of tests done over the last 24 hours, Dr Lee said there was a lot of changing information about the virus, particularly the conflicting information from the WHO over the last few days about the spread of the virus by asymptomatic people.

He said there is no doubt that the virus is being transmitted here by people who have no symptoms, which has been confirmed by contact tracing. “People have to get it from somewhere,” Dr Lee said.

He noted that week after week he has revealed positive test results for people who were direct contacts of others who were positive, all of whom, with one exception, have been asymptomatic since the end of April.

The CMO said that time was the most expensive thing that Cayman had bought, but that time had helped to protect people here and allowed the virus to burn itself out, despite some concerns about the persistent asymptomatic positives.

Nevertheless, he said that, given the low level, “we are continuing to make great progress”, and it would not be long before most of the restrictions would be lifted.

Dr Lee said it won’t be long before churches can open, home and care workers can return to their jobs, and sports can be played again, so long as we have low numbers of positive cases, no one admitted to hospital and there are no sudden spikes or surges of infection.

“We don’t know if there will be an outbreak,” he said, though Cayman would be in a position to cope with a major outbreak. But it was in everyone’s interests to protect themselves by continuing the new normal of social distancing and the hygiene protocols.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said people could continue to feel optimistic about the results. He said this week would be a key test for Cayman, given the lifting of more restrictions this week with the opening of outdoor restaurants, provided strict social distancing protocols are employed.

McLaughlin said that if all goes well over the next couple of weeks, then most of the restrictions would be lifted on small gatherings and “touch services” (such as barbers and spas), and domestic workers and caregivers would be allowed back into homes. He said that it would include access to playgrounds and allow children to interact with each other.

The premier spoke about the switch in emphasis from government control over the movement of people to self-regulation of people’s behaviour to decrease the risk of a future outbreak.