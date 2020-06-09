Fishing line claims life of turtle

Hawksbill turtle killed by discarded fishing line (photo by Ronnie Dougall)

(CNS): The Department of Environment has sent the body of a mature, adult female hawksbill turtle, which was killed when its neck and front flipper became entangled in lost or discarded fishing line, to St Matthew’s University Veterinary School. The critically endangered turtle was found on Tuesday by staff from Harbour House Marina, who assisted in its recovery.

Officials from the DoE told CNS that the turtle will now be preserved in a freezer until a necropsy can be undertaken by the veterinary school after social distancing requirements are lifted. However, it is clear that the turtle was a victim of the entangle line found wrapped around it.

Once again, officials from the DoE urged fisherfolk not to throw fishing line or nets into the ocean or discarded on the shore. The DoE has installed fishing line recycling bins all around the islands and urges people to use them.