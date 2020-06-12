First COVID-positive patient in 7 weeks hospitalised

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): The dangers of COVID-19 were brought back into focus Friday when, after a seven week run of no one getting seriously ill with coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said one person had been admitted to hospital. The patient, who was tested as part of the screening programme and had previously been asymptomatic, was described as stable. The news came on a day when one more positive case from the screening was added to the overall tally of COVID-19 positives.

The CMO said that the one positive sample today, which brings the positive total to 187, was believed to be community acquired and the person was said to be asymptomatic. Alongside this sample, another 598 tests were negative, bringing Cayman’s testing total to 17,227.

Of the current positive tally, 115 have now recovered and three people, including the patient who is now in hospital, have symptoms. The remaining active cases are all asymptomatic.

However, given the new hospital admission, Dr Lee urged people to seek medical help if they suspect they have the virus and to isolate themselves, but then to get a test, which is now widely available.

Governor Martyn Roper sent his best wishes to the patient in hospital. Despite this development the government was on track to ease more restrictions on 21 June, he said, but urged people not to get complacent and let their guard down as the virus is clearly still among us.

Roper said that one hundred days after the first positive test was recorded here, Cayman had managed the situation well and had put itself in a good place, comparing very well with many other countries. But this recent case served to show that the virus was still out there, he said.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that unless “something really nasty jumps out”, the government was on track to move down to suppression level two on Grand Cayman by 21 June.

He said government was contemplating a set of regulations that will last four weeks and be in two phases, which will see even further restrictions by 2 July.

The premier hinted that the restrictions could more or less end by 19 July, with the exception of the closure of the borders, which remains a significant challenge.