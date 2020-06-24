Fidelity CEO admits breaking law

Brett Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank (Cayman)

(CNS): Brett Hill, the CEO of Fidelity, has said it has not been possible to meet the requirements of the amended Pensions Law, which allows members to take cash from their pension fund to help them through the COVID-19 crisis, because the company needed more time.

Hill said he expected to transgress the legislation at “least a 1,000 times” because it has not been possible to cash out the funds and pay people within the 45 days set out in the law.

Fidelity has around 11,000 members in its pension fund and over 3,000 of them have applied for the maximum withdrawal, which has been set at CI$10,000 plus 25% of the remaining balance for all private sector workers, Hill told the Public Accounts Committee last week.

Fidelity has come in for wide public criticism for failing to respond or responding late to applications. This compares poorly with much bigger funds dealing with many times the number of applicants, which have already doled out millions of dollars to applicants under the scheme designed to help people through the post-COVID lockdown.

But Hill, who was flippant about how many years he may have to spend in HMP Northward over the company’s failure to meet the payout deadline, said that Fidelity was using May’s figure to value the funds and that, combined with incomplete and illegible applications, made it impossible for the fund to meet the exact requirements of the law.

But the CEO also revealed that he had only three members of staff working on the applications until he managed to recruit more over the last few weeks. He also admitted that it was not until after the law was changed that he had engaged a local IT company to create an online platform for the withdrawals.

But he said that the money was beginning to go out now and by next month all applications made to date should be paid.

However, Hill made it clear to PAC that he objected emphatically to the mass withdrawal, describing it as illogical, adding that the bulk of the money would not be spent in Cayman.

He suggested that many people were withdrawing the money because pension payments are considered a tax and people do not want to wait until they are 65 years old to get it.

Hill also suggested that indications from government that the national private pension scheme could be overhauled and taken over by government was probably also fuelling the desire for people who are still being paid to take out their cash.

Although he accepted some people were in need of the money, he implied that the majority were not and that the country was likely to see a run on the sale of 70-inch TVs and new cars, but the bulk of the money would not be spent or re-invested in Cayman.

Hill said the premier’s estimate that this pension raid would generate around $500 million was probably accurate but most of that would not be spent here, as he said that people were “addicted to online shopping”.

While many of the major players in the pension market have adhered to the law, there have been complaints about some pension companies persist as well as concerns about employers who have failed to pay contributions.