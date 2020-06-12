Family rights trump ex-con’s deportation

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): A case decided in the Grand Court last month could have lasting implications for the immigration department’s ability to deport people convicted of crimes. Justice Richard Williams found that a Jamaican national, who was the getaway driver in a 2013 supermarket robbery, should not be deported because of his right to a family life. The attorney general is appealing the case but as it stands now, Alastair David, the HSM lawyer who handled the case, said it could prove to be a very important one.

Ian Fernado Ellington came to the Cayman Islands in 2007 as a work permit holder and lived what his lawyer called an unremarkable life. In August 2013 he married a Caymanian woman and a month later was involved in a robbery at Chisholm’s Grocery in North Side. Ellington pleaded guilty to accessory to robbery, as he admitted being the getaway driver, and was handed a two-year prison term.

Ellington served his time. But while he was in jail, his wife gave birth to their child and he applied for a Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC) as the spouse of a Caymanian. When he was released in 2015 that application was pending, but Ellington had, by virtue of his sentence, become a prohibited immigrant.

Explaining his client’s case, David wrote in an article on the law firm’s website that in October 2015 Ellington’s relationship with his wife broke down. Soon after that, he entered into a relationship with another woman, whom he later married.

Given the breakdown of his first marriage, on which his residency application was based, it was rejected. However, Ellington made a new application in November 2016 based on his second marriage, also to a Caymanian woman.

That application was rejected in April of the following year, a decision he then appealed to the Immigration Appeal Tribunal. But the IAT found that while the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board had erred in law regarding their position on Ellington’s second marriage, the issue of his conviction was enough for his application to be rejected.

By this time Ellington was allowed to remain in Cayman only as a result of an injunction preventing his deportation because of the legal challenges he had filed against the decisions, including a pending application for judicial review against his automatic status as a ‘prohibited immigrant’.

Following the IAT’s finding, Ellington went on to appeal that decision in the Grand Court, where David argued on his behalf that section 9 of the Bill of Rights, which protects the right to a family life, should prevent his deportation.

Lawyers for the Attorney General’s Office representing the tribunal argued that section 9 of the BoR was not engaged and the only consideration in the case was the immigration law, which calls for the rejection of residency for those with criminal convictions where a jail term of 12 months or more was imposed.

However, Justice Williams did not agree.

In his judgment he found that not only was section 9 of the BoR engaged but that the IAT had to consider it when dealing with applications. The judge pointed out that his family life consists of his relationships with members of his family and the Bill of Rights “implies a positive obligation on the part of the state to respect existing family life”.

He said, “If there is a failure to respect family life, the question moves to whether the interference is necessary or reasonably justifiable in a democratic society…”.

He also pointed out that consideration had to be given to the rights of Ellington’s wife and child, adding that he was satisfied that section 9 of the Bill of Rights comes into play in residency applications where the remaining parent or child is a Caymanian. Justice Williams granted the appeal and sent the case back to the IAT.

In his analysis of this case, David wrote that the judgment had “potentially far reaching effects in respect to the Permanent Residence system in the Cayman Islands”.

He continued, “For the first time, the Grand Court has stated that section 9 considerations must form part of a formal decision process when considering RERCs. The question becomes whether or not this case also impacts RERC applications under the points system or the revocation of RERCs as a result of a breakdown in marriage.”

If the case is upheld after appeal, it could impact the controversial area of spousal abuse, where a partner leaves a violent situation only to be deported, even when they have Caymanian children. David wrote that where the boards now do not consider the right to family life, the decisions are likely to end up before a judge and be overturned.

He said he expected the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) unit and the Board will try and argue that this finding only applies to a small minority of cases.

“However, the decision in Ellington should not be minimised. For the first time the Grand Court has confirmed that Section 9 considerations apply to Immigration decisions and it is suspected that this will not be the last time that the Grand Court is required to rule on such matters,” David added.