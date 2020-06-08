ESO begins annual business surveys

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office has begun its annual surveys for the System of National Accounts (SNA) and the Balance of Payments (BOP) covering 2019. The data collected is intended to help shape government policy and set out the country’s economic position, but given the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crash, what happened in 2019 may offer little help to government in navigating the next year.

The survey forms were distributed last month and business owners are expected to return them by 17 July 2020. The surveys seek to collect information necessary to measure the economic performance of the Cayman Islands as a whole and all the individual sectors. The surveys cover all entities that produce goods and services here.

The previous SNA survey conducted in 2019 showed that Cayman’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a measure of the total value of goods and services produced locally, amounted to CI$4.35 billion in 2018 after adjusting for price increases. This represents an economic growth of 4.1%.

The last BOP survey estimated that the Cayman Islands received a total of $3.28 billion from the export of goods and services, mainly tourism, business and financial services to non-residents, against a total payment of $2.04 billion.

To collect 2019 data around 4,600 forms have been emailed or mailed to local businesses, government entities and non-profit organisations. The SNA survey is designed in accordance with the internationally accepted standards issued by the United Nations Statistical Commission. The BOP survey is based on guidelines prescribed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

All SNA and BOP survey returns are confidential, as mandated by the Statistics Law, and are exempt from the Freedom of Information (FOI) Law. The returns will be used exclusively for ESO’s statistical purpose. ESO officials emphasise that the survey results will be published in aggregate form only, with individual information remaining confidential.