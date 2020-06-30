Enforcement inequality in Grand Cayman

Ezzard Miller writes: I am concerned about the way laws are enforced in Grand Cayman by those charged with authority to enforce laws. I am a duly elected representative of the people in the North Side electoral district and far too often I get frustrated by the authorities who seem reluctant or find procedural excuses to enforce Cayman Islands laws against people who are rich or have influence through their circles of wealth, and therefore their breaking or contravention of the laws are ignored or some settlement is negotiated which allows the infraction to continue, or the settlement carries no punitive action.

However, on the other side of the economic spectrum and especially Caymanian single mothers, I often have to intervene to correct problems or infractions of laws because the laws are being mercilessly applied. To illustrate this, I will tell three stories without calling names to identify the individuals involved:

Story one.

I am a rich developer who has completed several developments in the Cayman Islands, so I purchase a small parcel of land in Rum Point, on which I plan an enormous building that is entirely out of character with the surrounding area. To accommodate this large multi-storey complex, I stretch the highwater mark out into the sea to a depth of five feet of water.

Nobody in government bothers to check where the highwater is and the plans are approved by the Central Planning authority. Also included in the plans is a gate across a registered fire lane and a six foot beach access, which, in spite of objections by the neighbouring property that this fire access protects, is approved by all government authorities.

There are also some protruding ironshore rocks in the water’s edge which I remove without permission in a Marine Park and then I apply for permission, that is granted, to construct a dock in the same Marine Park.

I also happen to be doing a development across the street on the canal, so the government spends several hundred thousand dollars to improve the safety of the road junctions around my property.

I lay claim to my property by constructing a fence in direct contravention of the Roads Law section 18, blocking the line of sight on an inside curve and negating any improvements in safety achieved by the government’s road improvement. In fact, the junction is made more dangerous than before but I avoid enforcement by giving an incorrect address on the land registry documents.

I am a rich developer so there are no consequences to breaching these laws; the CPA likes me, I am a developer. The gate is securely locked, preventing the access of fire trucks to neighboring property and any intrusion of Caymanians using the prescribed beach access.

This saga has been ongoing for five years with no enforcement or penalties. And if the local troublesome MLA tries anything to interrupt my development, I just call my friends in government and nothing happens.

Story two.

I am a single mother, raising two children on my own, working two jobs, one from 7:00am to 3:00pm and the other from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm. At the same time I am trying to build a house for my family.

I own a lot of land in a development and have so far managed to get the foundation done and a small building on site for temporary living quarters for me and the children.

I apply to the authorities to do an inspection on the foundation. When the inspector comes he decides to inspect my temporary home on site and decides it is unsafe and that he will instruct CUC to disconnect the supply so the children and I will be without electricity. The inspector’s recommendation is that I can buy a generator to get electricity when CUC disconnects the temporary supply.

I call my MLA and ask if he can help. He listens to my story and immediately reaches out to the government authorities to seek a delay in the disconnect notice to give me time to make the identified changes to comply with the law.

He is successful and gets a delay of one week on the disconnect notice from the authorities on his personal guarantee that the repairs will be done. He also sought help from the agencies in government charged with providing assistance to people like me in need.

They promise that all will be taken care of but nothing happens for five days. My MLA then takes matters in his own hands, employs a licensed electrician to correct the problem at his expense so he can honour his commitment to the authorities to fix the problem. The problem is fixed before the deadline and the disconnect notice is withdrawn.

Then the COVID-19 lockdown strikes. The children are home 24/7, I lose both my jobs as they were tourist related, one at the cruise port the other at a hotel. The family struggles on, the children are adjusting well to classes over the internet, I am looking for a job.

Then, in the middle of this pandemic another inspector from the same agency shows up and again threatens to instruct CUC to disconnect my electrical supply within two days, because of some other technical issue with the work done by the licensed electrician and putting in a smoke detector.

In a panic I call my MLA again to ask for help. He responds almost immediately, contacts the authorities, informs them the work has been done on the electrical supply, has the licensed electrician contact the government agency. The electrician shows up the next day to remedy the new problem identified by the inspector.

Hopefully me and my children will be allowed to live in and enjoy our temporary shelter and with God’s help I can finish a portion of the concrete house this year and move in with the children for Christmas.

Story 3.

I am a single mother struggling to make ends meet and maintain my mortgage on the house that my daughter and I live in. To enjoy a little more comfort, I pinch and save to add a small patio to the back of the house. I was unaware that government had changed the planning law so that you can no longer add 10% on to your house without planning permission. Someone complains to planning that I am adding this small patio.

The planning inspector arrives, demands that I stop building the deck, employ an architect to draw plans, an engineer to certify the structural plan and apply for planning permission. Of course, the fees for the architect and the engineer exceed my financial capacity, so I abandon the project.

There are many stories I could relate that demonstrate the enforcement inequality employed by our enforcement agencies, while the rich get richer by breaking the law and the poor and middle class get trampled by the system.

Meanwhile, the developer turns his nose up at the local MLA’s frustration in trying to do the right and legal thing, and moves on to bigger and larger developments, safe in the knowledge that his contacts and influence over them will protect him and give him advantage over the average Caymanian.

The fire lane and beach access remain blocked by his gate, his fence continues to obstruct the view around the bend, the government agency does nothing except resend the enforcement notice to the wrong address, even though the law allows the government agency to remove the encroachment, bill the landowner. The law also provides a penalty of a fine of five thousand dollars and imprisonment for six months.

The MLA and other users of the road hope no one gets killed at the junction.

This continued influence of money and wealth is going to lead to continued erosion of the socioeconomic balance that has made Cayman so successful.

We need to act collectively to restore the confidence of Caymanians that they can continue to participate in the Cayman economic miracle and at least maintain, if not progress, up the socioeconomic ladder.

This selective enforcement of laws in the Cayman Islands must stop. The LAW is the LAW and it must be applied equally according to the LAW.