Domestic Partnership Bill drafted

Chantelle Day (left) and Vicky Bodden

(CNS): Over seven months after the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal directed government to “expeditiously” implement some form of same-sex civil partnership legislation, a bill has finally been drafted for public consultation. The court made the order after overturning the chief justice’s ruling from March 2019 legalising same-sex marriage. In response, government has now come up with a Domestic Partnership Law.

The bill was posted Friday on the government gazette alongside a statement from government confirming the 30-day consultation period and plans to have the proposed legislation before the Legislative Assembly soon after that.

The bill will not be debated next week when lawmakers are expected to meet but at a later sitting, but it is already clear that the premier and others are expecting a backlash.

Speaking at the Friday COVID-19 press briefing when asked about the draft bill, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that to say this was a controversial issue was a real understatement.

“There will be objections, there will be comment, there will be heated debate about these issues but that’s the way it works in a democracy,” he said, adding that he felt it was a matter of opinion whether or not what has been said in the Legislative Assembly on this topic was hate speech. But he added that he could not “police what people say”.

Meanwhile, Governor Martyn Roper refused to confirm his fears of a backlash even after he issued a statement on Friday afternoon welcoming the bill but also urged tolerance. In that statement he encouraged people to continue the kindness they had shown to each other during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Our constitution recognises our Christian values, the importance of the rule of law and our respect for human dignity, equality and freedom. These values apply to us all and I hope that we all continue to show a spirit of tolerance and compassion to all members of our society,” the governor said.

“In the Covid crisis, we have learnt more about what really matters… At a time when the Black Lives Matters campaign is rightly forcing all of us to look carefully at our own behaviours, I urge everyone to treat each other with renewed courtesy, dignity and respect at all times,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government statement, which was issued by the premier, made it clear that there was no choice but to enact the law, indicating the ongoing fears that the Legislative Assembly might still reject the bill.

McLaughlin indicated that the law was in response to the court’s order regarding the constitutional challenge, which was brought by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush seeking the right to enter into same-sex marriage, or at the minimum a declaration that provision should be made for them to enter into a civil partnership.

The government said that while the appeal court had ruled that marriage in the Cayman Islands can only be between couples of opposite sex, it made “a very unequivocal and strongly worded declaration to the effect that Day and Bodden-Bush are entitled, expeditiously, to legal protection in the Cayman Islands, which is functionally equivalent to marriage”.

Justifying the necessity to bring the law, government said the court had made it clear at the time there was an obligation to provide a framework and by failing to do so the Legislative Assembly was in violation of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Given that government must obey the law and respect decisions of the court, the statement indicated that “it would be wholly unacceptable for this declaration by the court to be ignored”.

While Day and Bodden-Bush have taken the case to the Privy Council in the UK, seeking to overturn the appeal court’s decision and reinstate the original ruling by the chief justice, the government said it still has an obligation to deal with an equivalent legal framework for marriage that can accommodate the court’s ruling.

However, the bill makes no mention of same-sex partnerships, nor is it clear on how similar the rights will be for those entering into such a relationship compared to marriage.

Check back to CNS next week for more on the interpretation of the law.