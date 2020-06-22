Dog owners must pick up poop in public places

(CNS): Following complaints about dogs being walked on beaches and public areas that are not on leashes, the RCIPS and the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare Unit have issued a reminder to pet owners about keeping dogs under control. They have also said that dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets if they defecate in a public place can be given a hefty fine.

“Failure to remove the faeces forthwith is an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine of $2,000,” according to a joint release.

Stressing that they they want to encourage responsible animal ownership, the DoA and RCIPS said that all dogs must be on a leash and under control in public. This is for the safety of all other members of the public as well as for the animals and includes taking them for walks on public roads or on beaches.

Failure to do so is an offense under the Animals Law (2015 Revision) and guilty pet owners could be fined $500 and be sentenced to three months in prison.

They also run “the risk of being considered to having a dog dangerously out of control where there is a reasonable apprehension that the dog may injure any person or domestic animal, whether it does so or not”, which could lead to a fine of $4,000 and six months in prison.