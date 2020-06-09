DoE predicts bad year for sargassum

Sargassum on the beach (Photo by DoE)

(CNS): The troublesome seaweed that has plagued Caribbean beaches for several years now is back in Cayman and the Department of Environment predicts that this could be another very bad year for sargassum on the local shoreline. Last year government invested significant public cash into trying to keep beaches clean without eroding them and created a task force to work on a long-term strategy to prevent the build-up.

But given the current situation, it is not clear what the government plans to do, if anything, to deal with it this season.

DoE Deputy Director Timothy Austin said that the situation on the beaches is going to get worse as the summer goes on.

“Unfortunately, it’s that time of year where the sargassum stockpiles in the Atlantic, and then it makes its way into the Caribbean,” he said.”It’s the seasonal beginning and it looks like we’re in for another bad year based on the predictions that we’re seeing from the satellite measuring.”

Experts in the field studying sargassum believe that around four million tonnes of the problematic seaweed washed up on beaches in this region in April alone. Then this weekend some 500 tonnes of it smothered the southeast coast of Mexico when tropical storm Cristóbal made landfall.

However, the anticipated avalanche of the seaweed on local shores may not be a major priority this year for government as it deals with issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is expected that Cayman’s borders will be closed to all visitors until the end of the year and government will have to continue to prop up the collapsed economy, so it is unlikely there will be any spare cash for new projects to tackle the sargassum problem.

Oceanfront property owners who want to mitigate financial loss through staycations over the summer and beachfront bars and restaurants now allowed to serve outside may want to clean up the smelly and unsightly seaweed. But this could add another problem to a long list this year for the Cayman Islands because removing the sargassum could result in major erosion to the already depleted beaches.

Too much coastal development has already taken a toll on many local beaches and removing large quantities of sargassum adds to the erosion.

The DoE has created a set of guidelines for clearing the beach, which requires people who plan to use machinery rather than clear the sargassum by hand to contact them. Hand-raking is considered the safest and most environmentally-friendly way to clear the beach and no special permission is needed.

However, the best solution is leaving the seaweed where it is. “The experience in locations that have left the sargassum on the beach is that it will eventually get washed away or buried in the next storm, with rain easing the smell. Leaving sargassum on the beach has proven to be the simplest and lowest cost approach, also helping to nourish the beach and stabilize the shoreline,” the DoE guidelines state.