DLP investigating Pensions Law breaches

(CNS): Following the recent Public Accounts Committee hearings and a number of public complaints about some pension plan administrators not following the law in relation to the pension withdrawal scheme, the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) has said it is reviewing the situation. “Multiple pension plan administrators” were being checked, officials said, to ensure they had followed processing timelines and were complying with the National Pensions (Amendment) Law 2020.

“While it is largely believed that a significant portion of the applications are being processed in a timely manner, where there are breaches of the timelines set out in the Law, DLP are actively preparing files to be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” officials stated.

Fidelity is one major administrator that has openly admitted to being in contravention of the law but it is understood that there are other smaller pension companies that may also have failed to follow the law.

The new legislation was passed in April to allow private sector workers to access a $10,000 lump sum and 25% of the remaining fund balance to see them through the post COVID-19 economic fallout. The new law states that an administrator who does not comply with certain sections of the law commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment for a term of one year.