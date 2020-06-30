Digicel only local business to cut Facebook ads

(CNS) Regional and local telecoms company Digicel has said it is stopping its paid advertising on Facebook platforms globally for at least July in a “stand against hate speech online”. However, many other businesses in the Cayman Islands and the region are still using the social media giant despite the global concerns about the platform spreading negative, damaging and even violent messaging.

Jean-Yves Charlier, Digicel Group CEO, said there was no room for the promotion of hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and violence.

“By standing together with the world’s best companies, our hope is that Facebook will be forced to put people above profits and do the right thing to help build a society where all people are respected and valued equally,” he said.

A number of global brands have joined the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign, organised by the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, and other organisations, boycotting paid advertising activities on Facebook.

On Tuesday global media reports suggested as many as one-third of Facebook’s advertisers would pause their ads next month and some for the rest of the year because of the company’s failure to meaningfully address the hate proliferated on its platforms.

But here in Cayman, Digicel is the only regular Facebook advertiser to announce that it is joining the boycott.

Many advertisers in Cayman have switched from supporting local media with advertising to using Facebook and other social media platforms. Local media and public relations companies are also encouraging advertisers to use Facebook’s paid for platforms as well as regular posts.

Real estate agents, communication firms, hotels, bars and restaurants, healthcare providers as well as local retailers all use the platform and none of them have indicated they will be pulling their adverts tomorrow.

On Friday evening, in response to the advertising boycott campaign, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook will begin banning ads that scapegoat ethnic groups and minorities and will also begin labelling potentially “harmful” posts from public figures. But the announcement has done little to stop the campaign.