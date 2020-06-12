Curfews curbed rising crime trend

Hard curfew at night on Grand Cayman (Photo courtesy X-Ray One crew)

(CNS): A summary of crime in Cayman over the first five months of this year has revealed that the islands were on a trend of rising crime before the COVID-19 lockdown reduced the opportunity for criminality. The release earlier this week of the crime statistics report for 2019 largely identified a downward trend for most types of crime. But an interim RCIPS report for this year shows an upturn over the first quarter of 2020, a trend that was halted only by the curfews.

While the report shows that more people were calling the police during the lockdown between 23 March and 31 May when compared to the same period last year, significantly fewer calls were actually to report a crime. Police found that people were calling for many reasons, including not being able to get issues resolved by other government entities or to report suspected curfew breaches.

But the number related to crime were far fewer than the same two months in 2019.

“Since Covid restrictions were introduced total recorded crime has reduced by nearly a third,” the RCIPS said in the report. “Due to the restrictions as part of the response to Covid, the opportunities for offenders to commit crime have been reduced.”

But given an increase of 14% in overall recorded crime compared to 2019 in the first three months of the year, police believe that “without the unique conditions associated with Covid, overall crime would have increased to date in 2020”.

But instead crime fell during the two months of curfew by almost a third, as the nighttime hard curfew gave police the ability to stop and pull everyone over after dark and the nighttime economy shut down.

Violent crimes fell by 6% in the first five months of this year because of the lockdown. Before it was introduced these crimes had increased by 8% when compared to 2019. But a 22% drop between 22 March and the end of May led to an overall decrease.

Drug crimes, which were increasing substantially at the start of the year, were also dramatically curtailed by the curfew. Over the Covid period consumption and possession of both ganja and cocaine fell by 37%.

“The restrictions on movement outside of the home, coupled with the closure of the nighttime economy have resulted in less visible signs of drug consumption,” the police inferred from the numbers.

The biggest drop related to burglary, robbery and theft, which fell by 56% owing to the curfew. Police believed that without the interruption of the COVID measures, the numbers for such crimes would have remained steady in the first half of this year compared to last.

However, local disputes between neighbours, exacerbated by the COVID-19 restrictions, fuelled a slight increase in public order offences.

Although the police did not record the number of calls relating to domestic abuse in this report, throughout the period of the lockdown measures, the police have raised concerns that there may have been a hidden increase in domestic abuse.

The RCIPS specialist units had been fully prepared for an increase and had contingency plans to help get victims to safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of calls has remained relatively low. The police have previously said this could be because victims have less access or ability to report or get away from abusers.