Curfew Time to become Travel Time
(CNS): With the increased coming and going of Cayman residents, the government is preparing to transition the now disbanded competent authority ‘Curfew Time’, which granted exceptions to shelter-in-place orders into ‘Travel Time’. Premier Alden McLaughlin said the team under Eric Bush, one of his chief officers, will be taking over the coordination of flights in and out of the islands, the return of workers and the quarantine measures.
McLaughlin said that, given the success of those who worked on the Curfew Time project, the team will be taking over the task of coordinating the return of workers and residents, manage the government’s isolation facilities and help expats return home.
Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, the premier said that the new authority would be taking over the work at the beginning of July, as the various other agencies involved in this to date return to their normal work.
He explained that, over the next few months with the borders still closed, there would still need to be a significant amount of coordination between government departments and the governor’s office to manage those who want to leave and those who want to return.
“In order to create a streamlined experience for individuals who need to travel to and from these islands, we have authorised the creation of a new entity which will coordinate these efforts,” the premier said. “Travel Time will manage and organise travel, and liaise with the public.”
Cayman had done very well managing to keep COVID-19 from running out of control over the last few months, he said, and the aim was to continue managing that risk as people come into the country.
“The new Travel Time operation will enable government to better facilitate travel to and from our shores while continuing to successfully manage the COVID-19 pandemic, without jeopardizing our hard-earned success,” McLaughlin added.
He also said that the aim was to retain all the existing numbers, including the hotline that everyone is already familiar with.
Hotline: 244-3333
Email address: emergencytravel@gov.ky
People can also register for flights here
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Administration, Politics
This is nothing but Alden and high school round number two. He listens to no one. Cares only about what he thinks is right. For those of us who can remember, after the school fiasco he was at an annual business conference and no one would even sit close to, much next to the man. He has the uncanny ability to not only isolate Cayman, but isolate himself from others and reality. All Cayman can hope for now is that we can elect someone in May how has the ability to repair all the damage Alden has done and will do till then. He is without a doubt the wrong man for these times. He doesn’t care one bit about expats. He doesn’t understand business. His only skill is that he isn’t Mac.
Move it around, call it what you want BUT the government seems to not be able to find enough isolation facilities at a reasonable cost for anyone other than UK flights to come home!
Another entity is born today. Bring momma some flowers.
E Bush incompetence makes AlDart look smart. SMH
Keeps being transferred & given new departments to head up. Only in the civil service.
I think it’s a good idea – it would be chaos without some coordination. Just didn’t want to let all the comments be from the usual nay-sayers!
Just for goodness sake have some online platform for managing/prioritising requests and approvals rather than emails.
Got to keep the Lodge brothers busy.
Led by Air Miles Eric Bush, most appropriate.
While you can understand why the government didn’t have its act together in the initial phases of the crisis on returning residents and people needing to get off island, we are now almost 100 days into the restrictions. Why are we only now creating a dedicated government group? Does this not show a lack of depth within the government management teams?
More concerning is that once again we are seeing the government create solutions which are pertinent to them and their thinking / experiences rather than what the community needs. Putting aside the issue of quarantining people when they come back and whether this should be at people’s own homes, there is a spectacular lack of flexibility or understanding of the needs of individuals and the private sector. A lot of local businesses have off island business and they need some way to do this. Yes, you can suspend this for a few months but we are way past that time. Failing to take these legitimate needs into account just means the government are setting more businesses up to fail. We live in an interconnected and international world. You cannot just turn that off!
Omg what next. Bathroom time? Eating time? 🤔 I’m over all this communist ruling
Soon it will be Politricking Time again. Whoooopeeee!