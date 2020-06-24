Curfew Time to become Travel Time

Cayman Airways staff arrive wearing face-masks (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): With the increased coming and going of Cayman residents, the government is preparing to transition the now disbanded competent authority ‘Curfew Time’, which granted exceptions to shelter-in-place orders into ‘Travel Time’. Premier Alden McLaughlin said the team under Eric Bush, one of his chief officers, will be taking over the coordination of flights in and out of the islands, the return of workers and the quarantine measures.

McLaughlin said that, given the success of those who worked on the Curfew Time project, the team will be taking over the task of coordinating the return of workers and residents, manage the government’s isolation facilities and help expats return home.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, the premier said that the new authority would be taking over the work at the beginning of July, as the various other agencies involved in this to date return to their normal work.

He explained that, over the next few months with the borders still closed, there would still need to be a significant amount of coordination between government departments and the governor’s office to manage those who want to leave and those who want to return.

“In order to create a streamlined experience for individuals who need to travel to and from these islands, we have authorised the creation of a new entity which will coordinate these efforts,” the premier said. “Travel Time will manage and organise travel, and liaise with the public.”

Cayman had done very well managing to keep COVID-19 from running out of control over the last few months, he said, and the aim was to continue managing that risk as people come into the country.

“The new Travel Time operation will enable government to better facilitate travel to and from our shores while continuing to successfully manage the COVID-19 pandemic, without jeopardizing our hard-earned success,” McLaughlin added.

He also said that the aim was to retain all the existing numbers, including the hotline that everyone is already familiar with.