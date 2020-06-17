‘Culture change’ needed on private pensions

Chris Saunders (front row, right) addresses PAC

(CNS): Public Accounts Committee member Chris Saunders made it clear to regulators today that the culture surrounding Cayman’s mandatory private sector pension funds needs to change. Saunders, who has been a vocal advocate against the system, said the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) did not have the resources to police the plans where administrators were “taking as much as possible from people’s pockets”.

The PAC met Wednesday morning for the start of a three-day hearing, in which members will examine the recent release of a batch of annual reports from the DLP, which had not released any since before the financial crash in 2008 until forced to do so by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Based on a catalogue of excuses, from changes in the law to different priorities, stretching back over the last decade, the reports were not released until a freedom of information request succeeded at the appeal stage and the ombudsman ordered the department to release the reports.

On 22 May the DLP released the completed reports, which only went up to 2016, leaving a backlog of three, and soon to be four, reports outstanding, even though by law they should be released to the public every year.

The reports are meant to outline the work of the DLP in regulating the private sector pension system and the broad details of how pensions are performing, with relevant statistics.

The reports reveal a catalogue of discrepancies over the amount of assets under supervision to the tune of CI$100 million, issues over the transparency of the performance of some schemes and numerous other problems.

Saunders said the reports were not composed, as they should be, through the “eyes of the public”.

Taking on much of the questioning, on behalf of PAC, of Amy Wolliston, the DLP deputy director in charge of overseeing pensions, and DLP Director Bennard Ebanks, Saunders fell short of directly blaming the two senior civil servants for the poor level of regulation.

But he called for a “shift in culture”, not just from the pension providers but the regulator as well. He suggested that regulators can “sometimes get too close” to the people they regulate, in this case the pension administrators, and “forget that they work on behalf of the people”.

Saunders pointed to the fact that there were two distinct elements to regulation of the current dysfunctional system. On one side there is the administration and compliance with the law and on the other the investment, which, given the size and complexity of the system now, should be handed over to CIMA, he said.

Saunders was particularly concerned that a significant number of the pension companies and their administrators, though not all, were not only badly managing the pension funds, even investing in competitor jurisdiction projects against Cayman’s best interests, but were ripping people off.

“They are hell bent on putting their hands in people’s pockets and nickel-and-diming them on every cent,” Saunders said. Furthermore, he noted that some providers were taking very high fees from their members even when they were losing their money.

Saunders said the reports had to be released on time in future and that the regulators should be watching what the funds were doing in real time, because it was too late to change anything after everything had gone south.

He pointed out that the reports before the committee, the most recent of which is already four years old, were essentially meaningless.