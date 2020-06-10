COVID positive tests trend continues
(CNS): An additional four samples taken during the national screening programme were positive for COVID-19, in the latest results revealed Wednesday, which is in keeping with the trend of the daily positives over the last few weeks. The total coronavirus cases here is now 180. Once again, all four individuals who acquired the virus through community transmission are asymptomatic. Alongside the four positive results another 645 were negative.
Health officials have now tested 16,072 people, largely as a result of the screening process, as since 27 April only one person has presented with coronavirus symptoms at the hospital. No one has been admitted to the hospital with the virus since April. Just two people from 72 active cases are currently showing symptoms, while 107 people have now recovered.
Meanwhile, the Health Services Authority is expected to begin IgG antibody testing this week, officials said in a release Wednesday.
“While the PCR method is currently the most accurate test available for active COVID-19 disease, the test does not identify whether someone has previously been infected with the virus,” said HSA Medical Director Dr Delroy Jefferson. “To answer this, the HSA will begin rolling out antibody testing this week as part of Public Health monitoring.”
The antibody test can detect IgG responses in the blood indicating that the body has mounted an immune attack against the COVID-19 virus (which is called SARS-CoV-2). The presence of these antibodies can also indicate if a person has previously been infected.
“The availability of antibody testing allows us to double our efforts for COVID-19 screening and give us a holistic view of the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “Both PCR and antibody testing provide different functions in relation to COVID-19 so being able to use both tests simultaneously greatly enhances our efforts.”
But Dr Williams-Rodriguez warned that the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibody does not necessarily mean a person is immune to COVID-19 and as a result people who learn they have had the virus still need to protect themselves. The scientific community is still undecided on the level of immunity those who have had the virus acquire or how long it might last.
As the HSA begins rolling out this test, officials said they will prioritise healthcare workers and individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19. While it is clear why health workers would be tested, it is not apparent why those who have already tested positive would be a priority group. CNS has submitted questions about this issue and others to the HSA regarding the testing and we are awaiting a response.
It is understood that wider public testing will be rolled out in a similar manner to the PCR screening programme. It will be conducted across sample sized groups that will be nationally representative to give an indication on the level of infection in the community.
Testing has played a key part in government policy to manage the staged reopening of the economy social behaviour. It has also painted a picture for Cayman about the impact of the virus.
Although new cases continue to be found every day across Grand Cayman, the impact of the virus on the health of those infected has been limited. Most people who have tested positive have had little or no symptoms and only a handful of people have required hospital care.
It seems logical to me that everyone who tested positive should be tested for the antibodies. Not only would it be interesting to study the various levels of antibodies present during and after recovery, but blood from those people could prove useful in treating anyone who presents with very bad symptoms as experienced in other countries. I’m not a doctor, but the blood with the highest level of antibodies seems like the best one to give as treatment, and Cayman could in some small way make a contribution towards understanding Covid-19.
Brilliant! Coming soon to a place close to home.
Steady increase each report….10 plus increase each week……
Yet again, less than 1% positivity and all asymptomatic. We should no longer forcibly restrict anyone from working at this point. This needs to end on Friday, and not arbitrarily until June 21st.
Curfews and letter days should be scrapped as well as they are now pointless.
If the contacts of these positives are not catching it, logic dictates that they are false positives
Not sure about false positive but below is fro John Hopkins Medical last week.
It raises the question of why would we keep people locked up for 14 day and then test after arriving in the Islands when it appears day 7 & 8 would bake more sense.
If someone’s last contact with a person was on an aircraft coming here logic would say from the below they should be tested on day 8!
Their analysis showed that the likelihood of a false-negative result varied depending on the time since infection.
It appears that the virus is not detectable immediately after infection. On the first day of infection, the probability of missing a diagnosis, i.e., a false-negative result, was 100%.
At day 4 after exposure to the virus, the probability of a false-negative result seems to reduce to 67%. By day 8, it decreases to 20%, beginning to increase again afterward. By 3 weeks postexposure, the chance of a false negative result reaches 66%, the authors estimate.
The results indicate that the virus is difficult to detect by RT-PCR in the days immediately following infection, suggesting that this testing route offers limited value during this period (3–5 days postinfection).
Nice summary.