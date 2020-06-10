COVID positive tests trend continues

HSA’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing

(CNS): An additional four samples taken during the national screening programme were positive for COVID-19, in the latest results revealed Wednesday, which is in keeping with the trend of the daily positives over the last few weeks. The total coronavirus cases here is now 180. Once again, all four individuals who acquired the virus through community transmission are asymptomatic. Alongside the four positive results another 645 were negative.

Health officials have now tested 16,072 people, largely as a result of the screening process, as since 27 April only one person has presented with coronavirus symptoms at the hospital. No one has been admitted to the hospital with the virus since April. Just two people from 72 active cases are currently showing symptoms, while 107 people have now recovered.

Meanwhile, the Health Services Authority is expected to begin IgG antibody testing this week, officials said in a release Wednesday.

“While the PCR method is currently the most accurate test available for active COVID-19 disease, the test does not identify whether someone has previously been infected with the virus,” said HSA Medical Director Dr Delroy Jefferson. “To answer this, the HSA will begin rolling out antibody testing this week as part of Public Health monitoring.”

The antibody test can detect IgG responses in the blood indicating that the body has mounted an immune attack against the COVID-19 virus (which is called SARS-CoV-2). The presence of these antibodies can also indicate if a person has previously been infected.

“The availability of antibody testing allows us to double our efforts for COVID-19 screening and give us a holistic view of the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “Both PCR and antibody testing provide different functions in relation to COVID-19 so being able to use both tests simultaneously greatly enhances our efforts.”

But Dr Williams-Rodriguez warned that the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibody does not necessarily mean a person is immune to COVID-19 and as a result people who learn they have had the virus still need to protect themselves. The scientific community is still undecided on the level of immunity those who have had the virus acquire or how long it might last.

As the HSA begins rolling out this test, officials said they will prioritise healthcare workers and individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19. While it is clear why health workers would be tested, it is not apparent why those who have already tested positive would be a priority group. CNS has submitted questions about this issue and others to the HSA regarding the testing and we are awaiting a response.

It is understood that wider public testing will be rolled out in a similar manner to the PCR screening programme. It will be conducted across sample sized groups that will be nationally representative to give an indication on the level of infection in the community.

Testing has played a key part in government policy to manage the staged reopening of the economy social behaviour. It has also painted a picture for Cayman about the impact of the virus.

Although new cases continue to be found every day across Grand Cayman, the impact of the virus on the health of those infected has been limited. Most people who have tested positive have had little or no symptoms and only a handful of people have required hospital care.