COVID-19 tests continue negative trend

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Another 391 negative test samples for COVID-19 were reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on Friday, as well as another reduction in active cases. This week public health officials have processed 2,287 tests and found just one positive sample for the virus. Meanwhile, active cases have now fallen to just nine from the tally of 196 positive cases since testing began in March.

The hospitals have now processed 22,657 samples as part of a mass screening programme that has run down the majority of cases reported, as very few people were tested because they were unwell. The majority of positive cases in Cayman throughout the last few months have been asymptomatic, as are the remaining nine active cases.

Speaking at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Dr Lee also reported that 383 antibody or IgG tests had been carried out by both the Health Services Authority and Health City Cayman Islands.

He said the results were showing a positive rate of about 1.6% for the antibodies. The majority of people who have undergone this test so far are healthcare workers, as well as some of those who have previously tested positive.

Dr Lee explained that health workers are more likely to have been exposed than most people. He said that these first results have not yet been properly analysed and the details will be published shortly, but there is already an early indication, as expected, that there has not been a huge penetration of COVID-19 in the general community.

“You would have thought that among healthcare workers, being front-line, they …would have been pretty well exposed to the chances of picking it up, especially early on when we did not know that COVID was here, but it provably was,” he said.

He added that there would be more information as things go along and the test numbers grow. “It is showing what we expected but I must say the percentage is a little lower than I would have expected it to be.”

However, the PCR testing is continuing. The premier revealed that with fewer people in the screened groups requesting a test, the testing is being opened up to the wider community. People can now request a PCR test and register on line here.

Meanwhile, the CMO reported that a batch of 100 sample results sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for quality control were all confirmed as accurate, except for three that had been spoiled in-transit.