COVID-19 positives hit 200 from 23,750 tests

Doctors Hospital drive-thru testing

(CNS): One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Tuesday. This single additional case has brought Cayman’s ongoing tally of positives to exactly 200 out of the 23,750 tests that have been carried out. The individual was picked up in the test screening and is asymptomatic, officials confirmed.

There are now just eight active cases of the coronavirus in Cayman and all of those individuals are asymptomatic. They are all in isolation alongside another 56 individuals who have either returned from overseas and are in government quarantine facilities or contacts of positive cases at home.

While Cayman’s record in suppressing, testing and contact tracing is now one of the best in the world, creating what the governor has described as a “safe bubble”, concerns now switch to the cases raging in the United States. The level of the virus there is now undermining any possible relaxation of the border closure here next month.

Many countries, particularly in Europe, who are lifting border restrictions to travellers now are not doing so for the United States. Cayman’s tourism product is very heavily dependent on the US market but given the lack of management of the pandemic there, opening our borders to American visitors would undermine the significant sacrifice and cost that has been endured in Cayman to save lives.

On Tuesday America faced another day of surges in COVID-19 cases in southern and western states. The death toll climbed to almost 127,000 people as the crisis deepens, with 2.67 million people having tested positive for COVID-19, accounting for a quarter of the world’s 10.3 million cases.

Dr Anthony Fauci, a leading health official in the US, told a congressional committee on Tuesday that there were around 40,000 new cases per day at present but that could increase to 100,000 unless work is done to address the surge.

“I’m very concerned about what’s going on right now, particularly in the four states that are accounting for about 50 percent of the new infections,” Fauci told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. “”I’m very concerned, because it could get very bad,” he said.

The four worst states are Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.