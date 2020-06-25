COVID-19 active cases fall to eleven
(CNS): Chief Medical officer Dr John Lee reported Thursday that 533 negative samples for COVID-19 were processed over the last 24 hours and that 184 people have now recovered from the virus. This means there are just 11 active cases in Cayman at present, all of which are asymptomatic individuals. Since Monday health officials have reported results for 1,896 tests and found only one positive case.
Over the last week the number of active cases here has rapidly declined as positive patients get the all clear. And with a downward testing trend, few new cases are being added to the tally.
However, the test screening programme continues and 22,226 tests have now been carried out, leading to a running total of 196 confirmed positive case since the first positive and only one fatal case in Cayman on 13 March.
The antibody testing is also now underway at the George Town hospital and Health City, where they found the first person who had not previously had a PCR test to have the antibodies. However, the results so far are believed to be showing that those who are known to have had the virus are showing relatively low levels of antibodies and very few people in the wider population seemed to have encountered the virus.
Dr Lee is expected to be giving the first batch of IgG test results at Friday’s press briefing. Scientists around the world are still unsure how long the antibodies last or what level of protection they offer to individuals.
While the tests will prove helpful for epidemiological research and some understanding about the impact of the virus, at this point the tests cannot offer an ‘immunity pass’ to allow people to enter the country without posing a risk, nor can the tests yet help in the wider management or control of the spread of the virus.
Yet still no plan (aside from an ignorant attempt at one by the Ministry Of Education).
More correctly 11 known active cases. Nobody knows the number in the community that have not been detected.
Simply a world class result!!
We live in the best country in the world.
Joe spoke for me! Congrats all but let’s not get complacent. The virus can come back as quickly as its resurging in many US states.
If EVERYONE wears masks when they’re out and about That should keep us all safe.
Open the borders then!
no and that’s final
Now keep the borders closed until the numbers drop in the US.
While I am grateful that we have been able to reopen within our boarders and so many people have recovered…I must admit I am a bit suspicious. For weeks, during our lockdown, period we had positive cases every day (many locally transmitted), when hardly anywhere was open for business. Suddenly, as we reopen we have almost a week of no cases. Just seems to be a convenient coincidence and like there is a hidden agenda at play. Time will tell I guess.
Allow gyms to reopen ( with distancing etc). Arbitrary to wait ten more days, just to be stubborn…
This is positive news right here! Lockdown worked, people complied, and the Frontline workers really deserve a around of applause!
Excellent work GOV and HSA! Shout out to CIEMS.