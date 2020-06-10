Cops tight-lipped over charity scam

George Town Police Station

(CNS): The RCIPS Family Support Unit and the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub are currently investigating an alleged scam involving a woman asking the public for donations to support infants in her care. But the police have refused to be drawn on any of the details in the case. They declined to comment when asked if this was an online or in-person con and have offered no details on the accusations against the suspect.

Despite the lack of detail, police are nevertheless reaching out for information.

