Cops tight-lipped over charity scam
(CNS): The RCIPS Family Support Unit and the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub are currently investigating an alleged scam involving a woman asking the public for donations to support infants in her care. But the police have refused to be drawn on any of the details in the case. They declined to comment when asked if this was an online or in-person con and have offered no details on the accusations against the suspect.
Despite the lack of detail, police are nevertheless reaching out for information.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
agreed. Marl Road is digesting with it. Always enjoyed CNS, because they wait for the facts before they publish. And they do not try to make them selves look good by bringing down other new services or people. certain platforms just seem to want to destroy people rather than report actual news.
CNS in all fairness to the RCIPS, this is a sensitive matter. It’s clear there some underlying mental health issues. I thank you for the way you have approached this story and not in the bullying manner the other online Facebook platform fronting as a news outlet. As a journalist, there are times to take a step back and think how to report without pushing what is arguably a delicate person over the edge.