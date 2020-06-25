Cops seek to reunite stolen jewels with owners

(CNS): A collection of rings, bracelets, chains, pendents and watches recovered by police officers during burglary investigations that are believed to have been stolen are on display on the RCIPS website. Officers are hoping to reunite these pieces of jewellery with the rightful owners. Anyone who believes their property may be held by police is asked to take a look here.

In order to claim items members of the public will be required to present proof of ownership. This may include receipts of purchase, serial numbers or specific identifying descriptions that are unique to your property, such as engravings.

Detectives would like to remind the public to ensure that property is properly recorded at home by taking pictures to include the serial numbers and model numbers, scan or file away receipts or to make discreet marking or engravings where possible.