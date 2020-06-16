Cops lend hand in protecting turtles

Turtle tracks at Smith Cove (Photo courtesy of the RCIPS)

Turtle tracks at Seven Mile Beach (Photo courtesy of the RCIPS)

Sand Cay with sign about the nesting least terns (Photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): Unable to call on their usual army of some 70 volunteers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Environment has enlisted the help of the RCIPS to monitor turtle nesting sites this season, which began at the beginning of last month. Some exemptions were granted for DoE staff to monitor beaches but crews from the RCIPS Air Operations Unit have also been keeping an eye out for the telltale signs of turtle nesting during their helicopter patrols.

“In the first two weeks our crews identified in excess of fifteen turtle nests on beaches that had no foot traffic, a rare sight,” said AOU Executive Officer Steve Fitzgerald. “This allowed our colleagues in the Department of Environment to target their resources to the protection of these sites and start monitoring.”

Once the sites were identified, the RCIPS ATV beach patrols have been kept an eye for the nests. Fitzgerald said they found sites across the whole island, including some locations where turtles may not have been seen for a long time.

“The most spectacular find was one in Smith Cove, where the distinctive tracks led into the middle of the beach,” he said.

“It appears that the lack of human activity on beaches may have affected nest distribution, allowing turtles to nest in areas where there is typically too much disturbance,” said Dr Janice Blumenthal, the DoE’s turtle expert. “This was a unique opportunity to monitor turtle nesting during lockdown.”

Information on the locations of specific nests is used by the DoE to protect nesting turtles, turtle nests, and hatchling turtles from threats during each nesting season. These threats include poaching of nesting females and eggs, operation of vehicles and heavy equipment on nesting beaches, beach bonfires and artificial lighting.

“In addition to being a monitoring programme that is entering its third decade, our sea turtle conservation programme is essential for the conservation of endangered Cayman Islands sea turtle nesting populations,” Dr Blumenthal noted. “We are very grateful to the RCIPS for assisting with the continuation of these efforts.”

Meanwhile, last week community police officers joined forces with the Department of Agriculture to tackle a swarm of bees on Shedden Road in George Town. This was not the first one this season, as local bees appear to be on the move.

“Over the past week we’ve had a few reports of incidents involving bees,” said Inspector Courtney Myles, head of Community Policing. “There were two instances on Crewe Road where we were able to work with the DoA to contact bee keepers to come out and relocate the bees safely.”

Tiffany Chisholm of the Department of Agriculture explained that bee swarms are more common in the summer months. “Generally these swarms have left a hive and are searching for an area to establish a new one,” she said.

“They will pose no threat unless attacked or threatened, and can safely be observed from a distance. However, if the swarm remains in one location for more than two to three days or is in a heavily trafficked area, members of the public are advised to contact a bee keeper to facilitate safe removal and relocation of the bees.”

Alternatively, members of the public can also contact the Department of Agriculture or their local community police officer or community safety officer for assistance.

With nature being given a chance at resurgence all over the world as a result of COVID-19, the breeding season for least terns nesting on Sand Cay has begun early. There are around 400 individual birds on the Cay but there have been some concerns that people have been spotted there with dogs.

The DoE has now installed signs to protect these seabirds, asking people to stay off the Cay for the next three critical months as this rare bird works on the next generation. While the department will undertake an annual survey of this nesting colony, current survey results show a total of 117 nests, or around 234 adult breeding birds.

The Cay also supports at least 12 bridled terns but only one egg was found from this species, the DoE said.