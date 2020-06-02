Cop used ‘unnecessary’ force in rogue rider case

Rogue rider arrested on Saturday, 4 April

(CNS): An investigation into how police handled a pursuit of rogue riders in April found that one officer used “unnecessary and unreasonable force” during the arrest and behaved badly to a member of the public at the scene. The Office of the Ombudsman also found that an off-duty officer made matters worse when he joined the pursuit in a private car, and that the whole thing had escalated because senior officers had failed to take charge of the situation.

In a summary of the full report about the incident, which has been given to police but not yet made public, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston recommended that the arresting officer should be disciplined, the off-duty cop should receive advice and guidance, and that the RCIPS update the pursuit policy, as has been previously recommended.

The ombudsman began investigating this incident, which happened on 4 April, after videos surfaced on social media that raised questions about the conduct of the police.

The chain of events started with a report that several motorcyclist were riding recklessly and pulling stunts. The police helicopter responded and tracked the riders to Bodden Town.

As the police approached, the riders fled in different directions. Officers chased just one rider in a pursuit that lasted for well over an hour and ended when an officer was able to grab the rider’s arm and pull him to the ground.

A struggle ensued and additional officers arrived to assist. One of those officers immediately drew has baton and beat the rider on the leg, although he was already flat on the ground.

This incident was seen by several bystanders, some of whom recorded it on their phones. That footage was then circulated on social media.

After that the officer who used a baton approached a woman at the scene who was filming the incident and yelled at her to return to her car. He repeated the behaviour towards the witness two more times and threatened arrest for recording the incident.

The ombudsman found that the “force used by the arresting officer when he grabbed the motorcyclist’s arm and pinned him in order to handcuff him was necessary to end the pursuit, but she was concerned about the second officer’s use of his baton.

“This use of force was unnecessary and unreasonable given the suspect was on the ground and, although struggling to get up, was not strenuously resisting arrest,” she stated in a summary of the report.

Hermiston said the officer’s interaction with the woman at the scene fell foul of the RCIPS Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Behaviour and his conduct was unprofessional.

She also raised questions over the police pursuit policy, calling it “outdated and not fit for purpose because it lacks clarity and is difficult to understand”.

She added that senior officers on duty failed to take charge of the incident that day, which led to an unnecessarily long chase that lasted 72 minutes and increased the risk to the public.

Finally, the ombudsman criticised the involvement of an off-duty officer who used his private vehicle to join the chase. She said the officer used his own car to conduct a tactical manoeuvre to intercept the fleeing cyclist.

But instead of stopping the rogue rider, the off-duty cop collided with an on-duty cop who was on a motorcycle. She said the off-duty officer had created a high risk because his vehicle was not fitted with police markings or lights and siren.

The Office of the Ombudsman has now made several recommendations to the police commissioner about the incident, including the disciplining of the officer over the use of his baton and his interaction with a woman at the scene. Hermiston also suggested a debrief of all the officers involved in this case so that they can learn from it.

There has been no comment yet from the RCIPS about these findings and any details on whether or not the officer who used excessive force is still on the job. CNS has contacted the RCIPS to find out how it will be responding to the report and whether there have been any consequences for any of the officers involved.

Meanwhile, Hermiston, whose office also covers freedom of information, has confirmed that the full report of the incident, which has been passed to the police, is not a public document.

When CNS asked for a copy she said, “The Office of the Ombudsman seeks to release as much information as possible on the matters we investigate. However, we must balance the need for transparency with the obligation to protect the integrity of criminal investigations and people’s right to privacy. Therefore, we do not release final investigation reports under the Police (Complaints by the Public) Law, as they contain confidential, sensitive and personal information. Instead, we summarize them to provide an overview of the findings — as we have done in this case.”